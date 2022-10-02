Georgia Tech Volleyball Loses First ACC Match of the Season

It was a tough task for Georgia Tech Volleyball on Sunday afternoon against the number two team in the country and the Yellow Jackets came up a little short against Louisville. It is the first conference loss of the season for Georgia Tech and the first time they have even lost a set against ACC competition. Georgia Tech had dominated Wake Forest, Virginia Tech, and Notre Dame heading into this match.

Julia Bergmann has had a fantastic season for Georgia Tech Volleyball Georgia Tech Athletics: Credit- Tyler Rover

The Yellow Jackets won the first set against the Cardinals 25-22 but lost the last three sets of the match 14-25, 21-25, and 20-25.

Erin Moss finished the match with the most kills for the Yellow Jackets with 11 and Julia Bergmann had 10 of her own, along with six digs. Breland Morrissette had nine kills as well.

Georgia Tech battled the whole way, but Louisville showed why they are one of the best teams in the country on Sunday.

The Yellow Jackets have a home match with Virginia on Friday and then a big match vs No.14 Pitt on Sunday. The match against Pittsburgh will be televised on ACC Network.

