Who are the Five Most Likely Breakout Candidates For Georgia Tech This Season?
Georgia Tech, now a year older, and though the Yellow Jackets return a lot, there will be new faces that will have a substantial impact on whether this year's team will contend for a postseason selection.
Here are five players who have a great chance to break out for the upcoming season.
The official depth chart for Friday's week 1 matchup vs. Colorado was released Sunday.
1. Brayden Manley EDGE
When you think about the benchmarks that control how far this team can go, your mind has to go to the defensive line first. If this team can produce consistent pressure by speeding up opposing quarterbacks, forcing errant throws to one of the best secondaries in the ACC, Georgia Tech improves on that side of the ball. Off-season transfer Braden Manley's performance holds the biggest factor in how the defensive line will perform. If he can make opposing coaches slide protection his way, that frees up Jordan van den Berg, who is also poised for a big year.
2. Isiah Canion WR
Few receivers this off-season have had more off-season buzz than Isiah Canion. Canion has the rare mix of height, athleticism, and route-running ability. Canion, as of Sunday, was officially named as an official starting receiver. Here's what wide receiver coach Trent McKnight had to say about the sophomore wideout at a pre-season press conference.
"He's been really good and and I've always been a big fan of Isiah and I've said that and thought he can be an elite player and he's getting better each and every day like we knew it was gonna be it was gonna take some development with him but I think last week he got a really good week and then finished it with a good scrimmage and then, I think he's put two days back to back together and that's what we're on him about is being dominant every play every day and that's what he continues to improve."
3. Eric Rivers WR
This one isn't as big a surprise for FIU fans, but for outsiders not familiar with Conference USA ball, you will likely be put on notice this season. Rivers was the highest-graded Pro Football Focus player on Florida International last season, finishing with an 83.2 grade in 614 snaps. The reports from spring and fall camp have been that Rivers has made it look easy, consistently being an explosive playmaker.
4. Cayman Spaulding LB
Cayman Spaulding will be the backup middle-linebacker, per the official depth chart. Spaulding, transferring in from Tennessee Tech, is one of the most intriguing players from the transfer class. In 623 snaps at linebacker last season, Spaulding was graded a 76.1 by Pro Football Focus. As a versatile backer that can make tackles in space and pressure the quarterback, expect a stat sheet-stuffing type of season for the Atlanta native if things go according to plan.
Here's what Georgia Tech LB coach Darius Eubanks had to say about Spaulding at a preseason press conference.
"He's one of those guys. You know, honestly, you know, during the spring he was a guy just wanting to have like focus on one position, focus on one position. Then challenged him to discount. Like, hey, I'm gonna kind of swing you around a little bit. All right. And he's taking that challenge. You know, you talk about a freak athlete that can run and go, you know, he's that guy. So again, he's one that want to be coached throughout that whole room. So, but he's But he's a good one. He's a good one. Right."
5. Tae Harris S
Don't think a freshman prospect, the Georgia Tech faithful is more excited to see than Ceadartown, GA native, Tae Harris. Not only was Harris named as the backup free safety behind Clayton Powell-Lee, but he was also named to On3's Freshman All-American Team. To be as young as he is, having the ability to play with as much range as he does is still mind-blowing. The reports from fall camp relay that Harris has been eager to learn Coach Blake Gideon's scheme very thoroughly, asking questions when needed.
Here's what fellow safety Clayton Powell-Lee had to say about the true freshman.
" I'm with Tae all the time. Dalen’s locker is right across from me, so just bringing them all in. Me Omar and I, and even though Savion just got here, he has a lot of experience. Ja has a lot of experience, Rodney Shelley, and Ahmari,” said Powell-Lee. “So, like, we're really just bringing those guys in because once we leave, the ball is in their hands. So they're trying to make sure they're most prepared for everything that comes their way. Because who knows? They'll be like me, as a freshman starting in game five. Trying to make sure they're always prepared for anything that's thrown at them."