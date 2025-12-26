Georgia Tech Head Coach Brent Key Provides An Injury Report Ahead Of Matchup Vs BYU On Saturday

Georgia Tech is preparing for its bowl game against BYU to finish out the 2025 season. They will be in Orlando and will play in the Pop-Tarts Bowl on Saturday. Head coach Brent Key met with the media in his availability session and revealed some key injuries for the Georgia Tech.

The Yellow Jackets will be without some key defensive players, with Brayden Manley and Clayton Powell-Lee being declared out. Savion Riley will be another player who will miss the game on defense on Saturday.

One of the biggest injuries on offense is Isiah Canion. Canion has had a stellar sophomore season and has taken a step forward in his game, but is listed as doubtful for the game. Canion finishes his sophomore campaign with 33 catches for 480 yards and five touchdowns. Georgia Tech will also take a hit in their running back depth with Chad Alexander also being listed as doubtful.

Georgia Tech coach Brent Key announces this morning that Clayton Powell-Lee and Brayden Manley will miss the Pop-Tarts Bowl. Savion Riley, Isiah Canion and Chad Alexander are all doubtful. — Chad Bishop (@MrChadBishop) December 26, 2025

What does it mean?

It now opens the door for some of the younger guys to get a chance to come in and play. Think Andre Fuller Jr and perhaps Christian Garrett, with Brayden Manley being out and unable to suit up. On the back end with no Powell-Lee, that opens up the door for Fenix Felton and Tae Harris to come in and play in the game. These are key in terms of development and getting college experience. It will probably get glossed over, but it allows the players to put good tape on film and goes a long way in helping them stand out going into 2026.

Offensively, look for guys like Jordan Allen, Dean Patterson, and Bailey Stockton to get more time on the field. Allen has been an impressive player for the Yellow Jackets as a freshman and has taken full advantage of his opportunities with Georgia Tech in his first season with the program. Patterson will play his final game with the Yellow Jackets as he runs out of availability. Stockton has been a wily veteran for the team and a consistent player out of the slot who has been a player who moves the chains and gets constant first downs.

The biggest thing with the injuries is that it is a perfect opportunity for players to make a name for themselves and stand out. That can go a long way with the Georgia Tech coaching staff and help them prepare for next season. Keep your eye on guys like Amontrae Bradford, Zion Taylor, Luke Harpring, Cayman Spaulding, and Josh Petty. I mention those names because they could emerge as key starters for the Yellow Jackets in 2026 with strong performances on Saturday.

