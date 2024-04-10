Adam Morrison on Gonzaga's season: 'Nine straight Sweet 16s is unbelievable'
As usual, the Gonzaga Bulldogs entered the 2023-24 season with high expectations.
After landing two of the best transfers in the nation plus a former Big Sky Player of the Year last offseason, prognosticators and fans took what was on paper and expected immediate results from the Zags, who had the impossible task of replacing Drew Timme.
It didn't take long to realize that this relatively inexperienced bunch needed time to walk before it could run. Graham Ike hadn't played college basketball in 18 months, Ryan Nembhard and Nolan Hickman needed time to figure out how to play next to each other, the bench lacked experience and Steele Venters went down for the season with a torn ACL just days before opening night. Not to mention, Gonzaga had a brutal nonconference schedule that featured two teams that played for the national championship (UConn and Purdue), a program that played in the title game the season prior (San Diego State) and one of the most loaded multi-team events ever assembled just two weeks after its home opener (Maui Invitational).
To outsiders, the 11-5 start triggered the panic button. Internally, the coaches and players knew things just needed time to iron out. That's exactly what happened — the Bulldogs won 14 of their final 16 games heading into Selection Sunday, including notable road victories over Kentucky, San Francisco and Saint Mary's, to go from seemingly out of the NCAA Tournament picture to the 5-seed in the Midwest Region.
All of Mark Few's pieces fit together at the right time for the program's ninth straight Sweet 16 appearance, the longest active streak in the country.
Former Gonzaga All-Americans Dan Dickau and Adam Morrison reflect on Gonzaga's "fantastic" season on a new episode of Talking Zags.
"All in all, it was a fantastic year," Morrison said on Talking Zags. "The team really gelled together, especially after that Kentucky game, and had a great season. Nine straight Sweet 16s is unbelievable."
