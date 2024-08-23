2025 NBA mock draft lists Gonzaga’s Michael Ajayi in second round
Mark Few and the Gonzaga men’s basketball coaching staff have turned Spokane into an NBA factory over the last decade.
After Anton Watson was selected in the 2024 NBA Draft by the Boston Celtics, the tally of Zags in the association has reached 11 heading into the 2024-25 season. Nine of those were first-round picks, though the vast difference between Jalen Suggs’ and Corey Kispert’s respective paths is arguably a greater validation of the program’s ability to develop players of all skillsets.
From one-and-dones to four-year guys, Few and the coaching staff have seen it all. And while the 2024-25 Zags won’t feature any five-star recruits in the rotation, it’s too quick to say there’s no pro-level talent on the roster.
In a recent 2025 mock draft from NBADraft.net, senior forward Michael Ajayi was featured at the No. 46 pick in the second round to the Charlotte Hornets. The 6-foot-7 All-WCC wing from Pepperdine also checked in at No. 36 on a big board from ESPN that featured the top 58 players earlier this summer.
Ajayi’s draft stock has continued to rise since he first emerged onto the scene with the Waves last season. The Kent, Washington, native was a late bloomer in high school and starred at the JUCO level with Pierce College before then-Pepperdine coach Lorenzo Romar offered him a Division-I scholarship.
Ajayi led the West Coast Conference with 17.2 points and was second with 9.9 rebounds per game. He shot 47.0% from 3-point range and showed the capability to score at all three levels. After a standout season, it made sense why so many high-major programs contacted Ajayi once he entered his name into the transfer portal.
Ajayi’s stock has continued to ascend after he showcased his skills in front of numerous NBA scouts and general managers at the NBA Draft Combine this past May in Chicago, Illinois. Along with some impressive scrimmage runs, Ajayi’s wingspan was notably measured at 7-feet — quite long for someone listed at 6-foot-7 on the team’s official roster. Rather than keep his name in draft consideration, he withdrew for a chance to compete for a national championship at Gonzaga.
The Bulldogs have the fourth-shortest odds to cut down the nets in April at +1800 odds according to Odds Shark. Bart Torvik’s 2024-25 projections have the Zags at No. 9 heading into the preseason, while many other polls and rankings from experts have them in the top 10 to top five range.
All-WCC selections Ryan Nembhard, Graham Ike and Nolan Hickman headline the group of 10 returners from last season’s squad. Arkansas grad transfer Khalif Battle and Emmanuel Innocenti from Tarleton State join Ajayi as newcomers, as does 7-foot center Ismalia Diagne.
Ajayi’s stock should continue to rise if Gonzaga takes advantage of a competitive nonleague schedule in November and December.