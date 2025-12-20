How to watch, listen to Gonzaga vs. Oregon men's basketball game

Mark Few and the Gonzaga Bulldogs have one final non-conference matchup this season, squaring off against Dana Altman and the Oregon Ducks on Sunday at the Moda Center in Portland.

Not only is this Gonzaga's first matchup against Oregon in the continental United States since 1983, it is the team's first trip to the Moda Center since they fell to Purdue in the semifinals of the 2022 Phil Knight Legacy tournament. The Moda Center will host first and second round games in the 2026 NCAA Tournament, with many bracketology reports projecting Gonzaga as a No. 2 seed in the Portland region.

Last time the Moda Center hosted NCAA Tournament games was in March of 2022, when as the No. 1 overall seed, Gonzaga beat No. 16 Georgia Southern and No. 9 Memphis to advance to the Sweet 16 before falling to Arkansas.

Overall Gonzaga is 5-2 all-time at the Moda Center, and will look to pick up win No. 6 in what could be a more hostile crowd than usual.

Altman and the Ducks have not found their groove yet this season, sitting at just 6-5 on the year after losing five straight in an ugly late November stretch. Oregon went 0-3 in the Players Era Festival, falling to Auburn, San Diego State, and Creighton, and then dropped their first two Big Ten games against USC and UCLA.

However, the Ducks are a very athletic team led by junior point guard Jackson Shelstad and senior center Nate Bittle, who Gonzaga recruited out of Crater high school before he committed to the Ducks.

Oregon is an elite offensive rebounding team that boasts plenty of physicality up front. In addition to Bittle, a true seven footer and prolific shot blocker, the Ducks also have rugged power forward and junior breakout star KJ Evans and former McDonald's All-American Sean Stewart, who is now in Eugene after stops at Duke and Ohio State to begin his career.

Gonzaga will need to flex their muscle down low to keep Oregon from racking up second chance points, and will want to stay hot from the perimeter to space the floor and stretch Oregon's defense.

Fortunately the Zags have been lights out from deep since the 3-22 shooting debacle against Michigan, shooting 30-63 (47.6%) in the four subsequent games. If wing sharpshooters Steele Venters, Adam Miller, and Emmanuel Innocenti can knock down open shots, Oregon will be taxed defensively and Gonzaga's depth should help them secure another non-conference win in Portland.

Below is a look at how to watch Gonzaga's final non-conference game before one final ride through the WCC, which begins Dec. 28 at Pepperdine:

How to watch Gonzaga vs. Oregon

Date: Sunday, Dec. 21

Game time: 3:00 p.m. PT

Where: Moda Center (Portland, OR)

How to watch: Peacock

How to listen: 96.1 FM (local) and Varsity Sports App