2025 WCC men's basketball tournament bracket, schedule
The Gonzaga men's basketball team earned the No. 2 seed in the West Coast Conference Tournament, which is set to tip off from the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas this Friday.
With last Saturday's 95-75 victory over San Francisco, the Bulldogs (23-8, 14-4 WCC) clinched a spot in the semifinal round that's set for March 10 at 8:30 p.m. PST and will take on the winner of Sunday's quarterfinal matchup involving the 3-seeded Dons, who await one of No. 6 seed Washington State, No. 7 seed Loyola Marymount, No. 10 seed Pacific or No. 11 seed San Diego.
A victory over a to-be-determined opponent on Monday at the Orleans Arena would propel the Zags to yet another appearance in the conference championship game under head coach Mark Few. Gonzaga hasn't lost an opening game of the WCC Tournament since 1997 and has made it to the title game in all of Few's 25 seasons at the helm. Few's 52 wins in the WCC Tournament is the most by any head coach in league history, followed by Randy Bennett of Saint Mary's at No. 2 with 29 victories.
The Gaels (27-4, 17-1 WCC) raced by the Bulldogs to capture the WCC regular season title outright for a second season in a row, as Bennett was named the league's coach of the year while Augustas Marciulionis was tabbed WCC Player of the Year and Mitchell Saxen was named WCC Defensive Player of the Year for a second season in a row. In addition to those repeat winners, Gaels forward Paulius Murauskas won WCC Newcomer of the Year and guard Mikey Lewis claimed WCC Sixth Man of the Year.
The rivalry between Gonzaga and Saint Mary's has become one of the most important in college basketball over the last decade, partly because they're usually the last two WCC teams that are vying for an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament. Over the last 20 years, the Bulldogs and Gaels have met in the championship game 14 times, including seven of the last nine title games.
Here's a look at the WCC Men's Basketball Tournament schedule and bracket.
WCC MEN'S BASKETBALL CHAMPIONSHIP SCHEDULE
Thursday, March 6 – First Round
2:30 p.m. – Game 1: No. 10 seed Pacific vs. No. 11 seed San Diego (ESPN+)
Friday, March 7 – Second Round
6:00 p.m. – Game 2: No. 8 seed Portland vs. No. 9 seed Pepperdine (ESPN+)
8:30 p.m. Game 3: No. 7 seed LMU vs. Game 1 Winner (ESPN+)
Saturday, March 8 – Third Round
6:00 p.m. – Game 4: No. 5 seed Oregon State vs. Game 2 Winner (ESPN+)
8:30 p.m. – Game 5: No. 6 seed Washington State vs. Game 3 Winner (ESPN+)
Sunday, March 9 – Quarterfinals
5:30 p.m. – Game 6: No. 4 seed Santa Clara vs. Game 4 Winner (ESPN2)
8:00 p.m. – Game 7: No. 3 seed San Francisco vs. Game 5 Winner (ESPN2)
Monday, March 10 – Semifinals
6:00 p.m. – Game 8: No. 1 seed Saint Mary's vs. Game 6 Winner (ESPN)
8:30 p.m. – Game 9: No. 2 seed Gonzaga vs. Game 7 Winner (ESPN2)
Tuesday, March 11 – Championship Game
6:00 p.m. – Game 10: Game 8 Winner vs. Game 9 Winner (ESPN)
