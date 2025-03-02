What Gonzaga's Ryan Nembhard and Ben Gregg said after the big win at San Francisco
Ryan Nembhard had 15 assists for the second straight game to match his career high and Ben Gregg had 23 points to fall one shy of his career high in leading the Gonzaga Bulldogs to a 95-75 win against San Francisco at the Chase Center on Saturday night.
The Zags can now focus on the West Coast Conference tournament after clinching the No. 2 seed and a bye into the semifinals on March 10. Although they bolstered their resume with two Quad 1 wins in five nights in the Bay Area, the Zags would prefer to win the conference tournament and claim the WCC’s automatic NCAA Tournament berth.
A Gonzaga-Saint Mary’s championship game has become practically an annual affair, and there will be another one if the Zags and the top-seeded Gaels win their semifinal games.
“We don’t want to leave it up to fate,” Gregg said. “We want to go in there and punch our ticket and not have to worry about Selection Sunday, what we’re going to be. We’re going to go in there and try and get that board after the championship game and punch our ticket. Last year we left it to fate. We were lucky to get in. We did enough throughout the season. But that’s what we want. We’re going down there to win the championship.”
Saint Mary’s beat the Zags 69-60 in last year’s tournament title game and then swept the regular-season series.
Nembhard said the Zags are pretty sure they’re going to run the school’s remarkable streak to 26 straight March Madness berths.
“I think we definitely locked one up for sure,” he said.
Here are the highlights from the postgame press conference.
Nembhard on the importance of a tournament title
“I think it’s super important. I’m trying to win something in my college career. I haven’t really won anything. Definitely trying to get a conference tournament for sure, especially in Vegas. That would be a good time.”
Nembhard on the Zags’ momentum
“I think we’ve been playing pretty good ball for a little while now, especially on the defensive side. Two tough losses to Saint Mary’s. This is the time you want to be playing your best ball and I think that’s what we’re doing.”
Nembhard reflecting on the wins against the Broncos and Dons
“I think we’ve been pretty good on the road all year. We knew we needed these two wins. We knew they were two Quad 1 opportunities and they’re super important for our resume. I think we were all mature about the week and we paid attention to detail and we were super attentive and that’s what happens when you do things like that. Good things happen and they were two great wins for our team.”
Nembhard, the national assists leader, on being on a roll
“I’ve been in a pretty good rhythm all year. The game’s really slowing down for me at this point. I’ve got a great system I’m in and the guys around me are putting the ball in the hoop.
Gregg on whether the Zags are playing their best ball
“I don’t think we’ve hit our ceiling yet. I think this is the first game I’ve played good in in probably the last nine, 10 games. It’s been a rough stretch for me. If you have one guy out of sync of the five, we’re not playing our best ball. Once all five of us are locked in and everybody’s doing their part, I think we’re going to be very dangerous come March. This is the time to be playing your best ball so I’m looking forward to what happens in Vegas.”
Gregg if he thought he was going to set a career high in points
I can’t get it. It’s not going to happen, I don’t think. I get close with a lot of time left and it just doesn’t happen. This guy stops passing me the ball,” he joked, motioning toward Nembhard.
Gregg on taking advantage of the Dons’ defense basically ignoring him
“They did that last year in Vegas as well. I was a little uncomfortable with it at first, just like tonight. I missed a couple shots and then got hot, just like when you’re in a gym by yourself and no one’s guarding you and you let them come to you. I was expecting it too, with the way I’ve been shooting it in this last stretch and all season. I just kept shooting … and it was nice to see a couple go in for sure.”
