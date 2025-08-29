22-year-old Bosnian wing Vuk Bošković commits to WCC school in 2025 class
Steve Lavin and the San Diego Toreros have had one of the most successful — and under-the-radar — offseasons in recent history.
The program's latest addition is Vuk Bošković, a 22-year-old 6'7 wing from Bosnia who committed to join the Toreros this upcoming season, according to a report from Jonathan Givony of Draft Express.
Bošković averaged 13.9 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 3.0 assists per game last year for Borac Nektar in the top Bosnian League, while shooting 37% from three. He spent four seasons with Borac, alternating between their junior and senior clubs before coming stateside to play at San Diego. It's unclear how many years of eligibility Bošković will receive, but at 22 years old, it's likely only one or two years max.
Coach Lavin is entering his fourth season at San Diego, and the influx of talent this offseason is just what the doctor ordered. The Toreros went 11-20 in Lavin's first year back in 2022-23, and improved greatly to 18-15 in 2023-24, even going a respectable 7-9 in WCC play.
However, last season was a complete disaster for San Diego, which finished a miserable 6-27 overall and just 2-16 in conference play. The Toreros didn't win a game in 2025 until March 1 against Portland.
The roster is going to look quite a bit different heading into 2025-26, however, with frontcourt stars Steven Jamerson (UCLA) and Santiago Trouet (Arizona State) off the greener pastures, while guard Tony Duckett - who averaged 10.4 points last year and was named to the WCC All-Freshman Team - stayed in conference to join the Gaels of Saint Mary's.
Lavin did manage to convince leading scorer Kjay Bradley (14.5 points) to return before going to work replenishing talent in the transfer portal - something he was hesitant to do in his first few years.
San Diego's transfer portal class is widely considered among the best at the non-power conference level. It starts with 6'0 guard Ty-Laur Johnson, who spent one year at Louisville and one year at Wake Forest before coming across the. country to sunny San Diego for his junior year. Joining him are 6'9 big man Bradley Ezewiro from UAB, bruising 6'8 forward Assane Diop from Colorado, and a pair of high-scoring mid-major guards in Dominique Ford from Southern Utah and Toneari Lane from Georgia State.
Add in a 22-year-old wing who can knock down outside shots at 6'7 and you have a recipe for a team that could make some noise in the middle of the WCC standings.
Finishing top six in the WCC is not only a far cry from where they were last year, it is enough to build confidence in the program heading into 2026-27 when Gonzaga will no longer be a seemingly insurmountable hurdle for WCC teams hoping to make the NCAA Tournament.
Gonzaga will only play this new look San Diego team once in the 2025-26 regular season at Jenny Craig Pavilion. The day and time of that game will be revealed at a later date.