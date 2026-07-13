3 fifth-year guards Gonzaga could target after Mario Saint-Supery's departure

When a judge in Ohio granted a preliminary injunction to 15 men's college basketball players, making them eligible for a fifth season in 2026-27, it opened the floodgates for every other recently graduated senior to pursue a return to college hoops.

It also gives Mark Few and the Gonzaga Bulldogs a potential flurry of options to replace Mario Saint-Supery, who stunned the program by returning to Spain and signing a lucrative deal with Valencia instead of returning to Spokane for his sophomore season.

While there are a few options for Gonzaga stemming from that Ohio lawsuit - including former Dayton guard Javon Bennett - the potential for other incredibly talented point guards to pursue a fifth year of eligibility could result in the Zags landing an All-American caliber talent, or at the very least someone capable of replicating what Saint-Supery was expected to do as a sophomore.

Below is a look at three potential options for Gonzaga to at least put in a call in on - starting with a true college hoops superstar:

1. Donovan Dent - UCLA Bruins

Mar 22, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Donovan Dent (2) | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There is no better player that Gonzaga could possibly add to replace Saint-Supery than Donovan Dent. Dent spent the first three seasons of his career at New Mexico, averaging a whopping 20.4 points, 6.4 assists, and 1.4 steals in his incredible junior year in 2024-25, winning Mountain West Player of the Year and even making the Naismith Trophy Midseason Watch List.

Gonzaga was one of many schools that pursued him when he entered the transfer portal ahead of the 2025-26 season, but he landed at UCLA under Mick Cronin - where he averaged 13.3 points, 7.6 assists, 1.7 steals, and just 1.8 turnovers in 34.4 minutes per game.

Dent had 12 points on 3-for-6 shooting against Gonzaga on Dec. 13, along with 10 assists, three blocks, and two steals. He scored 23 points with 12 assists, six rebounds, and four steals in UCLA's upset win over Michigan State in the Big Ten Tournament as well.

Gonzaga has to at least make a call to try and land Dent - but it won't be an easy task considering the 6'2 guard announced his intention to retire from playing and focus on getting into youth basketball.

Still, a chance to run an elite offense and compete for a national title is certainly worth something - and Gonzaga has the money from Saint-Supery's departure and Domantas Sabonis' recent gift to make him a hearty offer.

2. Moe Odum - Arizona State Sun Devils

Arizona State guard Moe Odum (5) | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Moe Odum spent three years in the WCC tormenting Gonzaga, and then spent his senior year teamed up with Massamba Diop at Arizona State.

After two years at Pacific and a massively successful junior year at Pepperdine - where he averaged 13.1 points and 7.5 assists, fourth in the country - Odum was even better for coach Bobby Hurley and the Sun Devils. Odum posted a career-high 16.4 points, along with 5.7 assists and 1.4 steals in 33.7 minutes per game.

He shot 37.7% from three on a whopping 7.2 attempts per game, and was an excellent 82.9% from the free throw line as well.

At 6'1 Odum is a tad undersized, but Gonzaga saw just how dangerous he can be multiple times over the last four seasons - and would love to see him on the other side of the floor if he gets a fifth year.

3. Nate Calmese - Wake Forest Demon Deacons

Mar 11, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons guard Nate Calmese (1) | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Calmese played four years at four different schools, two of which were in the state of Washington. He began his career at Lamar in the Southland and won Conference Rookie of the Year after averaging 17.6 points, while shooting 36.7% from three.

He then played 16 games at Washington in 2023-24 before heading across the state to Washington State in 2024-25, joining the Cougars for their first season in the WCC. With WSU, Calmese averaged 15.2 points, 3.3 assists, and 1.6 steals in 30.2 minutes per game.

That included a 20 point, eight assist, four steal performance on 9-14 shooting against Gonzaga in January, as well as 20+ point outings against Iowa and at Washington in the non-conference.

The 6'2 native of Arizona spent his senior year at Wake Forest, where he averaged 10.3 points and 4.5 assists along with 1.3 steals and just 1.8 turnovers per game. He also shot an outstanding 39.8% from three on 4.0 attempts per game for coach Steve Forbes and the Demon Deacons.

Calmese would bring Gonzaga solid perimeter defense, good facilitation skills, and an outside shot that looked great last year in the ACC.