3 Takeaways from Beating North Alabama

In a non-conference schedule that featured five top-25 opponents, Tuesday’s matinee matchup against North Alabama was an opportunity for the No. 4 Gonzaga Bulldogs to make any last tune-ups before conference play begins.

Led by Julian Strawther’s 15 points, the Zags (11-2) handled their business against the Lions (7-6) in a 93-63 victory in the McCarthey Athletic Center. GU scored 52 points in the paint while holding the Lions to 32.4% from the floor.

Here’s three takeaways from the blowout victory.

DEFENSE LEADS TO OFFENSE

While GU’s offensive efficiency has jumped off the stat sheet all season, the defense has been underrated as a contributor to the nation’s 8th best scoring offense. Before Tuesday, GU had held four of its last five opponents to under 55 points.

And when the offense needed a spark against the Lions, it was swarming ball pressure and turnovers that separated GU from the Lions in the first half.

Holding a single digit lead early on, the Bulldogs began playing the passing lanes like defensive backs in football. Rasir Bolton set the tone after picking off an errant pass by the Lions’ Isaac Chatman and flushing a one-hand dunk on the other end. Later, Anton Watson intercepted Jamari Blackmon, which led to an easy layup on the other end for Julian Strawther.

With more opportunities on offense through North Alabama mistakes, GU went on a 20-4 run to take a 39-19 lead with just over four minutes left in the first half.

The Zags would head into the locker room with a 47-25 lead after forcing the Lions into 10 turnovers.

ANTON WATSON DOES IT ALL

As a freshman coming out of Gonzaga Prep High School, Watson possessed size and athleticism that would certainly bode well for his collegiate career. And after bouncing back from a shoulder injury in his freshman season, he played a crucial role in GU’s defense as a sophomore.

This year, he’s been the Zags swiss army knife as his offensive repetiteur has expanded.

“He’s versatile, and again, we can do different things with him,” Mark Few said. “He’s really been shooting the ball really well.”

Finishing with 10 points and 10 rebounds, it seemed Watson spent all 17 minutes of action near the rim. His first offensive possession of the game ended with him recovering his own miss for a second-chance opportunity before snatching numerous missed shots on the defensive end throughout the first half. Whether it was guarding ball-handlers out on the perimeter or defending post players on the block, Watson’s strength and agility allowed him to contest and affect every Lions’ shot attempt.

The consistent hustle and effort on offense and defense was measured by his game-high 24 plus-minus ratio.

TYING UP LOOSE ENDS

After playing a handful of the nation’s top programs this fall, the last two non-conference games have given the Zags a chance to clean up any recurring miscues before it’s time to grind through the conference slate and make another deep run into the NCAA tournament.

One such point of emphasis could be limiting opportunities from beyond the arc. Heading into Tuesday, GU ranked 60th in the nation in terms of defensive 3-point field goal percentage. In the losses to Alabama and Duke, GU gave up a combined 20 3-pointers in those games, including 34 attempts to the Crimson Tide.

For a team that doesn’t rely heavily on the outside shot on offense, it can be hard to play catch-up against teams who can light it up from deep.

As with all young and inexperienced rosters, it can come down to fundamentals as well, such as limiting turnovers and converting from the foul line. While Few was pleased with how his team took care of the ball against North Alabama, there is still room for improvement at the charity stripe.

“Collectively, that group needs to shoot free throws better,” Few said. “Hopefully they will, they’ve been working on them.”

With Thursday’s game against San Diego canceled due to COVID-19 protocols within the Toreros program, GU is slated to begin WCC action on Saturday against Loyola Marymount in Los Angeles. Tipoff is scheduled for 4 pm.

“I think we’re in a good spot,” Anton Watson said on the state of the team. “Conference [games] aren’t going to be easy.”