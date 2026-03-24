5 Gonzaga players who won’t be on the roster in the 2026–27 season

Gonzaga put together one of the oldest teams in college basketball this past season under Mark Few, with the collective experience helping lead them to a 31-4 record and a No. 3 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

It also means the turnover will be significant this offseason after the team fell to Texas, 74-68, in the Round of 32 on Saturday at the Moda Center in Portland.

Four of Gonzaga's five departing seniors were key contributors this past year, starting 79 combined games and scoring 51.2% of GU's points. Quite a bit of that came from All-American center and career 2,500 point scorer Graham Ike, who carried Gonzaga down the stretch after Braden Huff's knee injury.

Obviously, Gonzaga's roster movement is far from complete, but there are five players we know will not be on the squad next season, which will be Gonzaga's first in the new-look Pac-12:

Forward Graham Ike

Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Graham Ike (15). | Photo by Erik Smith

Another year, another career-ending for a program legend. Graham Ike, who scored 2,575 points with 1,144 rebounds in a prolific career between Wyoming and Gonzaga, will no doubt be the biggest hole Mark Few and the staff have to fill heading into 2026-27.

Ike was a Third Team All-American, WCC Player of the Year, and remains a finalist for the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award as the best center in college basketball - and for good reason

The 6'9 big man was at his best down the stretch after Huff went down with his knee injury, averaging 22.4 points and 7.3 rebounds while shooting 58.3% from the field in those 14 games. His effort, intensity, and versatile offensive game made him among the best players in the country - and a perfect complement to Huff inside.

How Gonzaga fills this hole will be a huge storyline in the transfer portal season.

Wing Jalen Warley

Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Jalen Warley. | Photo by Myk Crawford

Jalen Warley is perhaps the most versatile and unique player in Gonzaga basketball history. He could guard 1-5, played power forward when Huff went down, and also served as the team's third-string point guard and as a key facilitator and playmaker.

There was nothing Warley couldn't do - except shoot the three ball - and he'll likely require two separate players to replace what he brought to the Zags in his lone season in Spokane.

Wing Tyon Grant-Foster

Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Tyon Grant-Foster (7). | Photo by Myk Crawford

Tyon Grant-Foster was Gonzaga's prized addition in the transfer portal, but a lengthy legal battle with the NCAA kept the 6'7 wing from joining the team until late October and made his learning curve a steep one.

Grant-Foster still found multiple ways to contribute for coach Few, including as an elite shot blocker on the perimeter, a high-level rebounder, and a relentless driver to the hoop. While his outside shot and free-throw shooting made fans groan, his ability to put pressure on the rim and get hot in a hurry off the bench were integral to the team's success in 2025-26.

Guard Adam Miller

Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Adam Miller (23). | Photo by Erik Smith

While Adam Miller didn't step up as a three-point specialist Gonzaga fans had hoped for, he still made key contributions defensively. The 6'3 guard was added in large part thanks to his 42.9% clip from three at Arizona State in 2024-25, but he regressed hard to 30.2% for the Zags.

However, Miller was relentless defensively, put his body on the line to take charges, and found a niche with a little 8-10 foot floater that was money over the last few weeks of the season.

Forward Noah Haaland

Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Noah Haaland (35). | Photo by Erik Smith

Haaland was a walk-on who had a few nice moments this year, including scoring a career-high 10 points against Pepperdine in a game without Huff or Ike. He's a legacy whose parents both played at Gonzaga, and after two years at Allan Hancock junior college, he became a key part of GU's bench mob for the past two seasons - and balled out when the lights were on him during Gonzaga's stretch without the two-star big men.