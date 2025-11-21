5 keys to victory for Gonzaga Bulldogs vs. Alabama Crimson Tide in Players Era Festival
Mark Few and the Gonzaga Bulldogs are off to a 5-0 start for the 2025-26 college basketball season, which includes three wins over power conference teams in Oklahoma, Creighton, and Arizona State.
However, things get even tougher for this veteran Gonzaga team during feast week with the program's trip to Las Vegas to participate in the second annual Players Era Festival. The tournament - which promises $1M in NIL funds to all participating teams, and an extra $1M to the winner - gets underway on Monday, Nov. 24, with all 18 teams in action.
Gonzaga's first game will tip off at 6:30 PM at the MGM Garden Arena against Nate Oats' Alabama Crimson Tide. Alabama has already played some of the best teams in college basketball, defeating St. John's at Madison Square Garden and Illinois at the United Center in Chicago when both teams were ranked inside the top ten.
'Bama also played No. 1 Purdue at home in a tightly contested game that ultimately went in favor of the Boilermakers. Still, the Crimson Tide are among the best and most dangerous teams in all of college basketball, thanks to an elite group of guards headlined by sophomore returner LaBaron Philon, as well as Aden Holloway, Latrell Wrightsell, and former Pepperdine guard Houston Mallette.
This will no doubt be the biggest test Gonzaga has faced so far this season, and will give fans a closer look at how truly great this team's pressure defense is against a top ten caliber opponent littered with elite guard play.
Below is a look at five keys to victory for Gonzaga against Alabama on Monday night:
1. Lock down the perimeter
It is no secret that Nate Oats and the Crimson Tide love to shoot the three-ball as often as possible. So far through four games, 'Bama is hoisting 35.3 three pointers per game - the sixth highest mark in college basketball. Even though they are only making them at a 34% clip, that still translates to 12 made threes per game.
Alabama's insanely fast tempo and proclivity to launch threes as often as possible - over 52% of their field goal attempts come from deep - are what make them one of the highest scoring teams in the country year in and year out.
Bama will look to bring Gonzaga's bigs out to the perimeter as well, with both 6'10 big men - Taylor Bol Bowen and Aiden Sherrell - capable of hitting open threes.
Often a major weakness for Gonzaga, three-point defense has actually been an area of strength this season, with the Zags currently holding opponents to just 23.6% from beyond the arc. If Gonzaga is able to use the length of Jalen Warley, Emmanuel Innocenti, and Tyon Grant-Foster to effectively neutralize Alabama's outside shooters, it will go a long way toward securing a victory on Monday night.
2. Dominate on the glass
The other half of that equation for Gonzaga is getting the rebounds. It doesn't do your team much good to play great defense and force a missed three-pointer if you allow the Crimson Tide to get a second chance. A team like Alabama that averages 91 points per game is challenging enough to defend; having to do so all over again after giving up an offensive rebound is brutal.
This is another area Gonzaga has fared quite well in the early going, allowing opponents to get offensive boards just 22.6% of the time - the 16th best mark in the country per KenPom. Alabama itself isn't great on the offensive glass, so this is an area Gonzaga should be able to win on Monday night.
3. Feed the bigs
Alabama's talent is largely concentrated in the backcourt, with players like LaBaron Philon and Aden Holloway garnering most of the attention. They do have a solid frontcourt as well, however, led by former Florida State big man Taylor Bol Bowen.
Bol Bowen is averaging 1.5 blocks per game, but at 6'10 and just 195 pounds, he will struggle with the physicality of Graham Ike on the block. Sherrell has more size on him at 240 pounds, but he is averaging nearly three fouls per game in just 17.3 minutes. If Gonzaga is able to get easy shots at the rim and/or get to the free-throw line, that will mitigate Alabama's outside shooting and help the Zags control the pace of this game.
4. Control the tempo
Speaking of, it's always crucial to be in control of the pace when playing an uber-fast team like Alabama. While Gonzaga has long been known to push the pace as often as possible, they do not play nearly as fast as the Crimson Tide.
Alabama will certainly push the ball as often as they can, and will likely try to get Gonzaga's point guards - Braeden Smith and Mario Saint-Supery - sped up and out of rhythm. If those two can play within themselves, avoid making stupid mistakes while trying to do too much, and take care of the basketball, it will go a long way toward controlling this game and ultimately securing a victory in the desert.
5. Find the outside shot
Alabama's perimeter defense has been okay this season, holding opponents to 34.4% from three on the year. However, that number doesn't look as good when evaluating each individual performance.
Bama held North Dakota to 25% (5-20) in the first game of the year, but St. John's shot 35.3% (6-17) while Purdue (9-21, 42.9%) and Illinois (11-32, 34.4%) were both effective as well.
Gonzaga does not rely on the three-point shot nearly as often as other high-profile programs. In fact, only 31.1% of their field goal attempts come from beyond the arc, which ranks 333rd out of 365 DI teams per KenPom.
However, this is a game the Zags will likely need to have the outside shot as a weapon if they want to start the Players Era Festival with a 1-0 record. The Crimson Tide is going to score and score a lot, and while Gonzaga can get a big chunk of points right at the rim, they'll need a good amount of made threes to get to 95+ points, which is likely what it will take to beat Alabama.
Steele Venters (25%), Braeden Smith (20%) and Tyon Grant-Foster (15.4%) will find their rhythm eventually, and Monday would be a great time to do so.