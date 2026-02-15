What Gonzaga coach Mark Few said after pivotal win over Santa Clara

With conference title hopes and NCAA Tournament implications at stake, Gonzaga reclaimed control of first place in the West Coast Conference standings and earned its most impressive true road win of the season in a 94-86 victory over Santa Clara on Saturday.

The Bulldogs (25-2, 13-1 WCC) left a hostile Leavey Center victorious after another big game from Graham Ike, who dug his team out of an early eight-point deficit and finished with 21 points and 15 rebounds, including 17 first-half points.

Gonzaga's wings stepped up as the Broncos (22-6, 13-2 WCC) put Ike in foul trouble late in regulation. Tyon Grant-Foster had 20 points off the bench, Emmanuel Innocenti had a season-high 16 and Adam Miller dropped 21, the most points he's ever had in a Zags uniform, helping Gonzaga improve to 6-1 in Quad 1 games heading down the stretch of the regular season.

Here's what Gonzaga head coach Mark Few had to say after the game.

On Graham Ike's All-America candidacy

"None of us, can take 21 and 15 for granted. I think it's time he starts seeing his name pop up on first team All America or second team All America. I know we're all obsessed and infatuated with these freshmen, but I mean, he's literally been delivering night in and night out at the highest level. I think he needs to start garnering some attention, at least nationally."

On whether Santa Clara is an NCAA Tournament-caliber team

"I think they're not only an NCAA Tournament team, they're a team that can win a game in the tournament. They have great size, have great guard play; very, very well coached."

"They do some really interesting things offensively that can really space you out and play to their strengths. And they're going to be a tough match. Their season has shown this, but they meet the eye test too."

"They are an NCAA Tournament team, but they're a team that can win in advance in that thing too."

On Adam Miller's performance and role

"We just need him to be more aggressive, more assertive, pick his spots a little bit more. I think he's done a really good job of not forcing things, finding those times when to be a little more assertive. He was extremely timely tonight, obviously."

On Jalen Warley's health

"He's really hurt. He's practicing. It's just one of those things that's just going to take a while."

"He's in a lot of pain. Literally hasn't been able to practice and I think it's affecting his wind a little bit. He was so tired tonight. He's a warrior."

MORE GONZAGA NEWS & ANALYSIS