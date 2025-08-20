5-star forward names Gonzaga among top six finalists
Gonzaga is one of six finalists for 5-star small forward Cameron Holmes, according to a report from DuShawn London of 247Sports.
Holmes has narrowed his focus to the six schools where he recently scheduled official visits: Illinois (Sep. 12), North Carolina (Sep. 19), Oklahoma (Oct. 3), Texas (Oct. 31), Arizona (Dec. 5), and Gonzaga.
The Zags are getting Holmes a week after Texas and nearly a month before Arizona, on Nov. 7. He'll be in attendance for Gonzaga's game against recruiting rival Oklahoma at the Spokane Arena on Saturday, Nov. 8.
Holmes is a 5-star small forward who is ranked No. 25 nationally in the 247Sports consensus 2026 class rankings. 247 ranks him No. 24 in the class and No. 9 among small forwards individually, while On3/Rivals has him No. 30.
Holmes is also the younger brother of Denver Nuggets forward DaRon Holmes, a first round pick in 2024 who starred at Dayton from 2021-2024, earning All-America honors his junior year.
Like his brother, Holmes is strong for his size, with plus physicality and length — including a 6'9 wingspan. He's shown potential to be an above-average contributor right away on both sides of the ball, and his quick decision-making and improved off-the-ball movement make him especially appealing to teams that like to get up and down the floor.
That's a fact he's clearly well aware of, as all six of his finalists were in the top 110 at KenPom in tempo last year — if you count Sean Miller, who has since moved to Texas, based on his final season at Xavier, where they placed 84th.
Gonzaga is hard at work trying to land an athletic wing in the 2026 class, and Holmes is one of the best options available. The Zags are in pursuit of two other five-star wings, No. 1 overall Tyran Stokes and No. 8-ranked Baba Oladotun. While both have said they are planning to visit Gonzaga, the dates are unknown.
Gonzaga is also set to host a bevy of 4-star recruits in this class, including Camas native and power forward Ethan Harris on Aug. 29, combo guard JRob Croy on Sep. 12, small forward Herly Brutus and center Sam Funches on Oct. 3, and point guard Ikenna Alozie, without a specified date.
It's been a busy summer on the recruiting trail for coach Few and the Gonzaga staff, who are also pursuing a handful of players in the 2027 class — Gig Harbor native and four-star guard Jalen Davis, as well as two other 4-star guards in Gene Roebuck III and Dooney Johnson.