NCAA Women's Final Four 2026: Schedule, Location, Contenders and How to Watch
When the 2026 women’s college basketball season began on Nov. 3, 363 teams had a shot at winning the national championship. Soon, that number will be down to four.
Yes, the Women’s Final Four is nearly upon us. This year’s event will be held in Phoenix at Mortgage Matchup Center—a first for the state of Arizona after four men’s Elite Eights. The sport’s usual suspects are expected to contend for berths, with the primary question being whether anyone can dethrone defending champion UConn.
Here’s a breakdown of what you need to know before the 44th Women’s Final Four under NCAA jurisdiction.
Women’s Final Four schedule
The Women’s Final Four will take place on Friday, April 3. The first game will tip off at 6 p.m. ET (4 p.m. MT), and the second will follow at 8:30 p.m. ET (6:30 p.m. MT).
TEAMS
TIME
LOCATION
Game 1
7 p.m. ET
Mortgage Matchup Center
Game 2
9:30 p.m. ET
Mortgage Matchup Center
Location
Mortgage Markup Arena, the home of the NBA’s Suns and WNBA’s Mercury, will play host to the Women’s Final Four for the first time. Here is a look back at the last 10 scheduled Women’s Final Fours, their participants, and their locations.
YEAR
PARTICIPANTS
CHAMPION
LOCATION
2017
Mississippi State, South Carolina, Stanford, UConn
South Carolina over Mississippi State
Dallas
2018
Louisville, Mississippi State, Notre Dame, UConn
Notre Dame over Mississippi State
Columbus
2019
Baylor, Notre Dame, Oregon, UConn
Baylor over Notre Dame
Tampa
2020
N/A (COVID-19 pandemic)
N/A (COVID-19 pandemic)
New Orleans
2021
Arizona, South Carolina, Stanford, UConn
Stanford over Arizona
San Antonio
2022
Louisville, South Carolina, Stanford, UConn
South Carolina over UConn
Minneapolis
2023
Iowa, LSU, South Carolina, Virginia Tech
LSU over Iowa
Dallas
2024
Iowa, NC State, South Carolina, UConn
South Carolina over Iowa
Cleveland
2025
South Carolina, Texas, UCLA, UConn
UConn over South Carolina
Tampa
Contenders
For the duration of the 2026 season, one contender has stood head and shoulders above the rest. Even by the Huskies’ lofty standards, UConn’s `26 campaign has been dominant. The Huskies are averaging 88.8 points per game and allowing just 50.4, and only one team (Michigan on Nov. 21) has played them within single digits the entire season. UConn is paced by the formidable duo of guard Azzi Fudd (17.7 points per game) and forward Sarah Strong (18.5 points per game).
Outside of the Nutmeg State, UCLA may be the Huskies’ top challenger just a year after reaching their first NCAA Final Four as a program. The Bruins are 31-1 on the year, having lost only to Texas on Nov. 26; the two other squads to play them within single digits are the Wolverines and Ohio State. Leading the charge for UCLA are center Lauren Betts and guard Kiki Rice, the Big Ten’s leaders in win shares per 40 minutes and win shares, respectively.
Beyond the No. 1 and No. 2 teams in the land, the SEC has a glut of potential Final Four players. South Carolina and Texas have forged an intriguing series this season, with the Longhorns taking two of the teams’ three matchups; both are 31-3 entering the NCAA tournament. Perennial threat LSU remains strong, and 27-4 Vanderbilt—which beat the Tigers earlier this year—is eyeing its first Final Four since 1993.
How to Watch
For the fourth consecutive year, the women’s national championship will air on ABC. ESPN has the rights to the Final Four, as it has since 1996.
GAME
DATE
TIME
TV
Final Four Game 1
Friday, April 3
7 p.m. ET
ESPN
Final Four Game 2
Friday, April 3
9:30 p.m. ET
ESPN
National Championship
Sunday, April 5
3:30 p.m. ET
ABC
