Mark Few and the Gonzaga Bulldogs are very close to learning if over one year of recruiting 5-star guard and Washington native Jalen Davis is going to pay off.

Davis, a 6'5 combo guard from Bremerton, WA, will announce his college commitment live with 247Sports on Tuesday, Nov. 24, at 2:30 PM PT.

Davis is choosing between a list of four finalists: Gonzaga, North Carolina, UCLA, and Washington.

Jalen Davis, the No. 13 ranked player in the class of 2027, is set to announce his decision live with @247Sports and @CBSSportsHQ. He'll choose from Gonzaga, North Carolina, UCLA and Washington live at 2:30 pm pacific on Tuesday No. 13 ranked Jalen Davis is set to choose between… pic.twitter.com/N8UQB0kQhY — Eric Bossi (@ebosshoops) November 23, 2026

Jalen Davis could be Gonzaga's next star guard

Davis is a legend in the Puget Sound region, leading Bremerton to a 2A state championship last season as a junior, while playing for his dad Miah, a former Pacific basketball player and longtime head coach.

After his prolific junior season, Davis suited up for Slow Grind Elite on the Adidas 3SSB AAU circuit, averaging 23 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 3.3 steals per game while shooting 49% from the field.

Gonzaga Bulldogs recruiting target Jalen Davis. | PHOTO BY MYK CRAWFORD

He has an outstanding rim presence, shooting 63% on lay-ups over the summer while also getting to the free-throw line a whopping 7.5 times per game - and drilling them at an elite 87% clip.

Davis also showed the hunger and drive to play anyone, anywhere, at any time, suiting up in Greece for the Adidas Next Gen Tournament, in Italy for EuroCamp, at the NBPA Top 100 camp in South Carolina, and at Section 7 in Arizona.

Davis got off an international flight and rolled into Arizona for Section 7, hanging 30 points on top 5 recruit Adan Diggs and outscoring Millennium High School in the first half in what was arguably his most eye-opening performance of the summer.

With great positional size and length, a willingness to get downhill and throw his body at the rim, and dramatically improved playmaking and facilitation skills, Davis looks every bit the part of the next great Gonzaga point guard - capable of playing on or off the ball, which is particularly appealing for a program that loves to play two PGs at the same time.

It doesn't hurt that Gonzaga has a successful track record of recruiting in the Puget Sound region, landing Steven Gray from Bainbridge Island over 15 years ago and recently picking up walk-on guard Cade Orness from North Kitsap and star sophomore Davis Fogle from Anacortes.

The stakes are rising for Gonzaga's 2027 recruiting class

Gonzaga really focused its recruiting on three players in the 2027 class: Davis, 5-star combo guard Dooney Johnson, and 4-star wing Gene Roebuck III.

Team Herro Dooney Johnson (1) dribbles during the Florida Rebels and Team Herro semifinal basketball game at the 2026 Nike Peach Jam in North Augusta, S.C., on Saturday, July 18, 2026. The Florida Rebels won 84-76 and advance to the championship tomorrow. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Roebuck committed to Cal after taking an official visit to Spokane for Kraziness in the Kennel, while it was recently revealed that Johnson is exploring other options, despite being verbally committed to Gonzaga since last October.

Landing Davis now becomes critical for coach Few and the Zags, who will lose three seniors in the backcourt after this season in Xaivian Lee, Javon Bennett, and Nathan de Sousa.