The Gonzaga Bulldogs landed a commitment from Dooney Johnson over a year ago, and to date, he remains GU's lone commit in the 2027 class.

However, the 5-star guard reportedly did not sign with Gonzaga during the early signing period, and Joe Tipton of On3 reports he has been receiving interest from other programs and is "willing to engage in conversations."

Johnson has not decommitted from Gonzaga as of this writing, but without putting pen to paper, he is essentially still a free agent on the recruiting trail. This news comes the same day as a report that Jalen Davis, another 5-star guard in the 2027 class, will announce his commitment on Tuesday afternoon. Davis is choosing between Gonzaga, North Carolina, UCLA, and Washington.

NEWS: Gonzaga commit Dooney Johnson did not sign with the Zags during the early period, sources tell @Rivals.



The 6-foot-5 point guard and No. 14 overall recruit has been receiving interest from other programs in recent weeks and has been willing to engage in conversations.… pic.twitter.com/EFGV7Xm7Ju — Joe Tipton (@JoeTipton) November 23, 2026

Dooney Johnson's rise as a five-star Gonzaga recruit

Johnson is a 6'5 guard from Milwaukee, WI, whom Gonzaga got after early in the recruiting period, sending assistant coach Zach Norvell out to visit him last summer.

The early push worked for the Zags, who brought Johnson on campus for a preseason game last October, securing a verbal commitment a few days later.

Then Johnson went out and had a fantastic summer on the Nike EYBL circuit, playing for Team Herro. The star guard displayed offensive versatility as a facilitator and go-to scoring option, getting downhill seemingly at will and rocketing up the class rankings.

He eventually earned All-EYBL First Team honors and pushed his way up to No. 14 in the class at Rivals. He has since transferred to East River High School in Orlando for his senior season.

Why Dooney Johnson is an ideal fit for Gonzaga basketball

Recruit Dooney Johnson takes in the action at Gonzaga’s matchup against Western Oregon at the McCarthey Athletic Center. | Photo by Erik Smith

Johnson's elite positional size, ability to get out in transition and attack downhill, and developing skills as an on-ball creator make him an ideal fit in coach Few's system, which is why the team was so aggressive in pursuing him last summer.

He also projects as an above-average defender at the next level due to his elite length, athleticism, and hard work on that end of the floor.

Gonzaga zeroed in on three players in the 2027 class: Johnson, Davis, and 4-star shooting guard Gene Roebuck III. Davis and Johnson are similar in some ways but seem more than capable of complementing each other's games, creating what could be the best freshman guard duo in the entire country should they both end up in Spokane.

Roebuck ended up committing to the Cal Golden Bears after taking an official visit at Kraziness in the Kennel, leaving Gonzaga with two targets left after the early signing period wrapped up.