5 transfer portal targets Gonzaga should pursue after NCAA eligibility ruling

A judge in Colorado granted a preliminary injunction for every student-athlete in the 2022 class on Friday evening, immediately flooding the college basketball market with talent and giving Mark Few and the Gonzaga Bulldogs endless options to pursue as they finalize their roster.

The NCAA plans to appeal, so this story is far from over, but as of now, it looks very possible that hundreds of seniors will return to college basketball for a fifth season in 2026-27.

Gonzaga is known to be in pursuit of perhaps the biggest name on the market - former UCLA guard Donovan Dent - who revealed to Joe Tipton he intends to enter the transfer portal officially.

Dent is one of many players who have made that announcement public, although the current process for actually entering the portal is murky thanks to the NCAA's pushback.

Below is a look at five other players who have publicly announced plans to enter the portal that the Zags should target to bolster their roster as they head into the new Pac-12 in 2026-27.

Xaivian Lee, Point Guard, Florida Gators

Mar 22, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; Florida Gators guard Xaivian Lee (1) | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A year ago, Xaivian Lee was among the most sought-after point guards in the country. He was coming off an excellent junior season at Princeton, where he averaged 16.9 points, 6.1 rebounds, 5.5 assists, and 1.2 steals while shooting 36.6% from 3.

The 6'4 guard landed at Florida and struggled to find his footing alongside Boogie Fland in Todd Golden's backcourt. He still averaged 11.6 points and 4.2 assists compared to just 1.7 turnovers, but he shot just 29.2% from three as he adjusted to a higher competition level.

Still, Lee is going to be among the most sought-after point guards on the market, and if Gonzaga does not land Donovan Dent, it would be entirely unsurprising to see them pivot to Lee - who navigates pick and rolls well and could be among the best guards in the country if he finds that outside shot.

Oziyah Sellers, Shooting Guard, St. John's Red Storm

Feb 25, 2026; Hartford, Connecticut, USA; St. John's Red Storm guard Oziyah Sellers (4) | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sellers is a 6'5 guard from Hayward, CA who spent two years at USC, one year at Stanford, and last year across the country playing for Rick Pitino at St. John's.

Sellers struggled to get off the bench at USC but blossomed under coach Kyle Smith at Stanford, averaging 13.7 points while shooting 40.1% from three on over four attempts per game. That led him to New York, where he managed 10.3 points and a career-high 1.6 assists in 28.6 minutes per game. His three-point rate dropped to 35.1% on 4.1 attempts per game, but he's regarded as a great shooter and solid defender on the wing - making him a logical target for the Zags to pursue alongside a veteran point guard.

Moe Odum, Point Guard, Arizona State Sun Devils

Jan 14, 2026; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils guard Moe Odum (5) | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Odum is a name most Gonzaga fans will be familiar with. The 6'1 guard spent two years at Pacific, one year at Pepperdine, and his fourth season at Arizona State, facing Gonzaga all four years while emerging as one of the better pure offensive point guards in the country.

Last year for the Sun Devils, Odum averaged 16.4 points, 5.7 assists, and 1.4 steals per game while shooting 37.7% from three on 7.2 attempts per game. He's a knockdown outside shooter who also averaged a ridiculous 7.5 assists per game as a junior at Pepperdine - fourth in the country - and his style of play would work very well in Gonzaga's system, especially thanks to his familiarity with Massamba Diop from their time together last year.

Chris Bell, Small Forward, Cal Golden Bears

Mar 4, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; California Golden Bears forward Chris Bell (22) | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bell is a 6'7 wing from Concord, CA who spent part of his high school career at Wasatch Academy in Utah - the same school attended by Nolan Hickman and Isiah Harwell.

Bell spent three years at Syracuse before playing his fourth year at Cal this past season, where he averaged 14.2 points while shooting 53.9% on twos and 40% from three on 5.6 attempts per game.

The sharpshooter is definitely locked in at the three, but if the Zags feel Fogle can play the two - or even some small-ball four - it wouldn't be a surprise to see a great shooting wing like Bell emerge as a target for this staff.

B.J. Edwards, Shooting Guard, SMU Mustangs

Feb 25, 2026; Berkeley, California, USA; SMU Mustangs guard B.J. Edwards (0) | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Edwards is a 6'3 guard from Knoxville, TN, who spent the first season of his career deep on the bench at Tennessee before transferring to SMU, where he broke out as an elite scorer and defender.

Edwards averaged a career-high 12.7 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 4.9 assists per game as a senior for the Mustangs, shooting 54.7% on two-pointers and an outstanding 37.2% from three on 4.0 attempts per game. Edwards also led the ACC with 2.3 steals per game, showcasing excellent on-ball defense in addition to his outside shooting and facilitation.

Edwards doesn't have much connection to Gonzaga or the West Coast, but a tough defensive guard with a clean outside shot and a very respectable 3.4 assists to 1.5 turnovers over 110 career games is certainly someone coach Few and the staff could use on this roster in 2026-27.