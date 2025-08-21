A look at every Gonzaga player's overall rating in NBA 2K26
On Friday, September 5, EA Sports will release NBA 2K26 and fans will be able to put together a 14-man roster of Gonzaga alumni — an incredible testament to this program's consistency in churning out NBA talent.
Four of Gonzaga's NBA alumni were included in NBA 2K's top 100 rated players: Indiana guard Andrew Nembhard (81 overall), Orlando guard Jalen Suggs (82), Sacramento big man Domantas Sabonis (87) and Oklahoma City center Chet Holmgren (88).
There were two others who didn't quite make the top 100 but did receive overall ratings of 80 or higher: Los Angeles Lakers forward Rui Hachimura (81 overall) and Memphis forward Brandon Clarke (80).
Three other Zags narrowly missed joining the 80 overall club, each earning overall ratings of 79: Washington forward and sharpshooter Corey Kispert, veteran big man Kelly Olynyk now with San Antonio, and Chicago center Zach Collins.
Rounding out the list of rostered NBA players from Gonzaga is Denver forward Julian Strawther at 76 overall and Brooklyn big man Drew Timme, who came in at a surprisingly low 71 overall despite averaging 12.1 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 2.2 assists in his first nine NBA games last year.
Both Filip Petrusev (70 overall) and Anton Watson (68) are in the game's free agency pool, while Ryan Nembhard is with the Dallas Mavericks but - like many other rookies - has not received an overall rating from the game as of this writing.
NBA 2K also features WNBA rosters, meaning Chicago Sky point guard and Gonzaga legend Courtney Vandersloot is in the game with an overall rating of 81. Vandersloot re-signed with Chicago after two years in New York with the Liberty, but unfortunately, tore her ACL seven games into the 2025 season and will be out the rest of the year.
Gonzaga legend John Stockton is also in the game as a member of the Utah Jazz's all-time roster, justifiably coming in with a 97 overall rating.
For fans who used to trade for Dan Dickau, Adam Morrison, or Ronny Turiaf on old versions of NBA Live or NBA 2K8, being able to put together an entire roster of Gonzaga players is a very clear sign of how far this program has come in terms of developing NBA-caliber talent.
A starting five of Sabonis, Holmgren, Hachimura, Nembhard, and Suggs gives you a lineup of 80+ rated players, with Clarke, Kispert, Olynyk, Collins, and Strawther all rated as high-level bench/role players.
Gonzaga will look to put even more players in the 2027 version of the game, with Graham Ike and Tyon Grant-Foster both potential NBA players after the 2025-26 college season.