Former Gonzaga stars land in NBA 2K26 top 100 player ratings

Four players from Mark Few's program made the list

Andy Patton

Former Zag and Oklahoma City Thunder forward Chet Holmgren.
Former Zag and Oklahoma City Thunder forward Chet Holmgren. / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
Gonzaga not only produces NBA talent on a regular basis, but players coming out of Mark Few's program are routinely blossoming into the biggest stars in the world.

Over the last few days, NBA2K has revealed its 100 highest-rated players on the upcoming NBA 2K26 video game, which is set to be released on September 5. Four players from coach Few's program are on the list - each with an overall rating of 81 or higher.

While Domantas Sabonis has long been considered the best active NBA player from Gonzaga, NBA 2K passed that mantle to Oklahoma City Thunder center Chet Holmgren on Monday. Holmgren came in at No. 31 on the top 100 with an overall rating of 88.

Holmgren helped lead OKC to an NBA championship this past season, averaging 15.2 points, 8.7 rebounds, and 1.9 blocks in 23 playoff games - which included matchups against Memphis center Jaren Jackson Jr, three-time MVP Nikola Jokic, and four-time Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert.

A foot injury prevented Holmgren from debuting in the 2022-23 season, but he appeared in all 82 games in 2023-24 for OKC and 32 games in the regular season last year. At 23 years old, the sky is the limit for the former No. 1 overall recruit.

Sabonis was not far behind Holmgren, coming in at No. 33 on the list with an overall rating of 87. A three-time All-Star and two-time All-NBA Third Teamer, Sabonis led the NBA with 13.9 rebounds per game last year while scoring 19.1 points and posting six assists per game for a struggling Sacramento Kings club.

Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Domantas Sabonis
Jan 9, 2016; Spokane, WA, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Domantas Sabonis (11) celebrates after a game against the Portland Pilots at McCarthey Athletic Center. / James Snook-Imagn Images

The 6'10 big man has been one of the best rebounding and passing bigs in the NBA for nearly a decade, and his developing outside shot - he hit 41.7% of his threes on over two attempts per game last year - makes him an even more dangerous offensive weapon entering his age 29 season.

Next up is Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs, who comes in at No. 77 with an overall rating of 82. Suggs is entering his fifth NBA season after going No. 5 overall in the 2021 NBA draft. Injuries hit Suggs hard his first four years in the league, with the 6'4 guard appearing in just 35 games last year, where he posted career highs in points (16.2), rebounds (4.0), steals (1.5) and blocks (0.9).

Finally, Indiana Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard sneaks onto the list at No. 95 with an overall rating of 81. Nembhard averaged a career-high 10 points and 5.0 assists last year, starting 65 games while helping to lead the Pacers to the NBA Finals, where they fell to Holmgren and Oklahoma City in Game 7.

Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Andrew Nembhard
Jan 13, 2022; Spokane, Washington, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Andrew Nembhard, right, passes the ball against Brigham Young Cougars guard Te'Jon Lucas (3) in the second half at McCarthey Athletic Center. / James Snook-Imagn Images

The 6'5 guard enters his fourth NBA season projected to take on a bigger role in Indiana's offense after superstar Tyrese Haliburton went down with an Achilles injury that will keep him off the floor for the entire 2025-26 campaign.

Gonzaga has eight other players on NBA rosters who were not selected to the top 100; Kelly Olynyk (San Antonio), Zach Collins (Chicago), Corey Kispert (Washington), Brandon Clarke (Memphis), Rui Hachimura (LA Lakers), Julian Strawther (Denver), Drew Timme (Brooklyn), and Ryan Nembhard (Dallas).

