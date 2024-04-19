Richard Fox believes losing Anton Watson 'will be way more impactful' than losing Drew Timme
There are some players whose combination of talent and impact are just impossible to replicate.
This time last year, Drew Timme fit that bill as the all-time leading scorer of the Gonzaga men’s basketball program. In addition to being the go-to guy on offense, he had a swagger and an unmatched will to win. Those personality traits and stature make losing a player of his caliber so hard to replace when they head out the door.
Still, credit where credit is due to Graham Ike. No one expected him to be Timme’s one-for-one replacement heading into this season, though his dominance in the post made him an All-American honorable mention and helped guide the Zags back to the Sweet 16. Timme and Ike have very different styles and approaches to the game, but Ike was almost as effective regarding his impact offensively.
But when it comes to a player like Anton Watson, who’s been known as Gonzaga’s “problem-solver” on both ends of the floor throughout his five seasons in Spokane, replacing everything he brought to the table will be even more difficult.
“I don’t think they’re going to be able to replace what Anton brings,” said Richard Fox on an episode of Gonzaga Nation. “That loss … is going to be way more impactful than losing Drew [Timme].”
Fox discussed Watson’s legacy at Gonzaga and much more with former All-American Dan Dickau on a new Gonzaga Nation episode.
