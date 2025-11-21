As Mario Saint-Supery adjusts to college basketball, Gonzaga's ceiling continues to rise
There is a lot to like about the 5-0 start to the season for Mark Few and the Gonzaga Bulldogs.
From dominating on the boards, relentless ball pressure defensively, elite efficiency from Graham Ike and Braden Huff, and the infectious energy of versatile do-it-all wing Tyon Grant-Foster, this Gonzaga team has dominated all facets of the game over the past three weeks.
The exciting part for Gonzaga fans is that there is still so much growth to be had, particularly at the point guard position, where 19-year-old Spanish star Mario Saint-Supery has really come into his own the past few games.
Saint-Supery is coming off his best game of the year, a 16-point, seven-assist, six-steal performance on Monday against Southern Utah, where he shot 5-7 from the field and a perfect 3-3 from the three-point line.
The 6'3 guard has been splitting reps with veteran Braeden Smith while he adjusts to Gonzaga's offense and the various nuances of college hoops, specifically working on taking better care of the basketball.
"It's different, the way basketball is played here," Saint-Supery said after the Southern Utah game. "Everyone is trying to steal the ball all the time. I'm trying to not turn the ball over, and trying to give some good passes to my teammates and to be able to generate as much as I can."
If the defensive style of college basketball caught Saint-Supery off guard, it has hardly shown up in the box score. So far through five games, the freshman has recorded 20 assists and just seven turnovers, and coach Few believes there is still growth coming for Saint-Supery - despite his experience playing professionally overseas prior to arriving in Spokane.
"He played at a really, really high level over there," Few said. "The ACB is arguably the best outside of the EuroLeague. He's played against some good guys, he's played against some older guys. I think he was well-schooled defensively. He's still a little wild on offense, but he's figuring it out."
The biggest test of Saint-Supery's young career - and the biggest test for Gonzaga so far this season - will come on Monday, Nov. 24, in Las Vegas against the Alabama Crimson Tide, who boast one of the country's highest scoring offenses led by elite guards LaBaron Philon, Aden Holloway, and Houston Mallette.
Alabama plays at an extremely fast pace, and no doubt part of their game plan will be to speed up Saint-Supery and Braeden Smith in an attempt to force them into mistakes.
Gonzaga has been working with Saint-Supery to get him pushing the pace in transition while staying in control, and how well he balances those two tasks will go a long way in determining the outcome for Gonzaga on Monday night.
Fortunately, Saint-Supery's teammates already feel he has the temperament to stay in control in a game like this.
"He's got a calming presence to him," Huff said after the SUU game. "And he does it on both ends which is really impressive."
"He does it all for us."
Gonzaga and Alabama will tip off at 6:30 PM PT on Monday, Nov. 24. The game will be broadcast on TNT.