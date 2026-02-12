Braden Huff only Gonzaga player on ESPN’s updated NBA Draft Big Board

Very few coaches are better at developing NBA talent than Gonzaga's Mark Few. The Zags currently boast 12 different players in the NBA - ranging from international stars, unheralded high school recruits, transfer portal breakouts, and traditional five-star talent.

This year's team, while sitting 24-2 overall with one of the best resumes in college basketball, doesn't have anyone projected to get selected in the upcoming 2026 NBA draft - which would be the second straight year without a pick for Gonzaga after Ryan Nembhard surprisingly went undrafted last year.

Of course, there's still plenty of time between now and June for things to change, and a recent top 100 big board had a somewhat surprising name as a potential draft sleeper out of Spokane.

Jeremy Woo of ESPN updated his top 100 NBA draft big board, listing Gonzaga forward Braden Huff at No. 89 overall. Huff was the lone Zag on the list and the only player from the West Coast Conference.

Huff's inclusion on the big board is not a surprise because of his talent, but rather a current left knee injury that has put him on the shelf for nearly a full month - with recent reports indicating he is "not even close" to returning for Gonzaga.

Gonzaga Bulldogs foward Braden Huff. | Photo by Myk Crawford

The 6'10 redshirt junior is a prolific scorer around the rim, one of the most efficient in the entire country. In 18 games this year for Gonzaga, Huff is averaging 17.8 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 1.5 assists while shooting 69.7% on two pointers and 33.3% from three across 25.4 minutes per night.

After two years as a reserve behind Graham Ike, Huff seamlessly stepped into a starting role alongside the senior big man this year - and the duo helped lead the Zags to a 17-1 record before Huff's injury.

The scoring prowess certainly makes Huff an intriguing NBA prospect, a la Drew Timme, but his limitations defensively and low volume as a three-point shooter will make his path to consistent playing time at the next level a difficult one - and a knee injury doesn't much help the cause either.

Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Braden Huff. | Photo by Mercedes Smith

Ike hasn't been quite as efficient as Huff around the rim, but he's a better rebounder and defender and has shot it better from the three-point line this year, although the difference in percentage and attempts is rather minimal. He's likely outside of the top 100 due to his age and injury history, although his recent play for Gonzaga should put him on the radar as a two-way guy at the next level.

Freshman point guard Mario Saint-Supery made a few appearances on NBA draft boards early in the season, but did not make it on Woo's latest big board. The 19-year-old guard from Spain has improved as the year has gone on for Gonzaga, and he's shooting an eye popping 45.9% from three and 87.7% from the free throw line, with a solid 98-39 assist to turnover ratio in 21.3 minutes per game.

Saint-Supery is a prime candidate to break out in a major way as a sophomore for Gonzaga, with a full offseason to work on his finishing around the rim and get even better defensively.

Tyon Grant-Foster has been on the NBA radar the last few years, but at age 26, his chances of getting drafted are slim - although a strong performance in Summer League could land him with an NBA club in training camp.

Gonzaga will take on Santa Clara on Saturday, Feb. 14, in a battle for first place in the West Coast Conference. The game will be at the Leavey Center at 7:30 PM PT, and will be broadcast on ESPN.

