Skip to main content

Best photos from Gonzaga's win over Michigan State on USS Abraham Lincoln flight deck

The Bulldogs rallied for a 64-63 victory in the Armed Forces Classic

Behind 22 points and 13 rebounds from Drew Timme, the Gonzaga men's basketball team rallied for a 64-63 victory over Michigan State on the flight deck of the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier on Friday.

The Armed Forces Classic, played in San Diego, was part of a Veterans Day celebration that featured special edition Nike camouflage uniforms for both teams. 

Check out the best photos from the game:

Gonzaga Basketball Nike Camo Uniforms3
23
Gallery
23 Images

(All photos by Orlando Ramirez, USA TODAY Sports)

Gonzaga Basketball Nike Camo Uniforms14
Basketball

Best photos from Gonzaga's win over Michigan State on USS Abraham Lincoln flight deck

By Gonzaga Nation Staff
Gonzaga Basketball Nike Camo Uniforms5
Basketball

Look: Gonzaga men's basketball wears Nike camo uniforms in win over Michigan State

By Gonzaga Nation Staff
gonzaga michigan state
Basketball

Gonzaga beats Michigan State in Armed Forces Classic

By Gonzaga Nation Staff
Gloria Nevarez
Basketball

WCC Commissioner Gloria Nevarez to depart for Mountain West Conference

By Henry Krueger
MYK_8282
Basketball

How to watch Gonzaga vs. Michigan State men's basketball: Live stream online; TV channel

By Sam Brown
Coach Jordan Green On The Zone thumbnail
Podcasts

Gonzaga women's assistant basketball coach Jordan Green joins Gonzaga Nation podcast

By Christian Pedersen
Tom Izzo on The Iso
Podcasts

Michigan State coach Tom Izzo joins Gonzaga Nation podcast

By Christian Pedersen
Gonzaga Basketball Nike N7 Uniforms6
Basketball

Gonzaga vs. Michigan State game preview: Zags, Spartans to meet in Armed Forces Classic

By Cole Forsman
MYK_8099
Recruiting

Alex Toohey commits to Gonzaga men's basketball; Australian prospect will enroll at GU in summer 2023

By Cole Forsman