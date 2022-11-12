Best photos from Gonzaga's win over Michigan State on USS Abraham Lincoln flight deck

The Bulldogs rallied for a 64-63 victory in the Armed Forces Classic

Behind 22 points and 13 rebounds from Drew Timme, the Gonzaga men's basketball team rallied for a 64-63 victory over Michigan State on the flight deck of the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier on Friday.

The Armed Forces Classic, played in San Diego, was part of a Veterans Day celebration that featured special edition Nike camouflage uniforms for both teams.

Check out the best photos from the game:

23 Gallery 23 Images

(All photos by Orlando Ramirez, USA TODAY Sports)