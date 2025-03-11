Betting odds, point spread for Gonzaga Bulldogs vs. Saint Mary's Gaels WCC tournament championship game
An automatic bid to the 2025 NCAA Tournament is on the line Tuesday night as Gonzaga and Saint Mary's square off in the West Coast Conference tournament championship game for the fourth consecutive postseason.
No two teams in college basketball have gone head-to-head more over the last decade than the Zags and Gaels — they've squared off 28 times during that span and have met in the conference tournament in 13 of the past 15 seasons.
Gonzaga has won 18 of the 22 head-to-head meetings in the conference tournament, though Saint Mary's has had the advantage as of late. The Gaels have won four of the last five matchups, including the last two as the betting underdog. Saint Mary's came away victorious, 62-58, on Feb. 1 in Moraga, California, before handing Gonzaga a rare loss on its home court in a 74-67 final from the McCarthey Athletic Center on Feb. 22.
The Zags are set to appear in their 28th consecutive conference title game, an NCAA record, after taking down San Francisco, 85-76, in the semifinal round on Monday. Graham Ike's 27 points and 10 rebounds led the way while Khalif Battle added 21 points and four rebounds. Ryan Nembhard added eight points and eight assists.
The Gaels advanced to their fourth consecutive WCC title game following a 74-59 win over Pepperdine on Monday. Saint Mary's dominated the glass with a 45-22 advantage over the Waves on the boards. Paulius Murauskas finished with 15 points and 10 rebounds, while Augustas Marciulionis added 15 points and five assists.
Gonzaga vs. Saint Mary's Odds, Spread and Total
Spread:
- Gonzaga: -3.5 (-110)
- Saint Mary's: +3.5 (-110)
Moneyline:
- Gonzaga: -170
- Saint Mary's: +140
Total: 138.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Gonzaga vs. Saint Mary's How to Watch
- Date: Monday, March 11
- Game Time: 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET
- Where: Orleans Arena | Las Vegas
- How to watch (TV): ESPN
Gonzaga vs. Saint Mary's ATS Betting Trends
- Gonzaga is 13-19-0 against the spread this season and has covered in four of its last six contests
- Saint Mary's is 13-18-0 against the spread this year and has failed to cover in four of its last five games
- The Bulldogs are 8-1 straight-up in their last nine games
- The total has hit the "under" in nine of the Gaels' last 11 games
- The Zags have been favored by at least 3.5 points in 31 of their 32 games this season
- Saint Mary's is 3-0 ATS as the underdog this season
- Gonzaga is 2-3 ATS against AP Top 25 teams this season
- The Gaels are 1-4 ATS on neutral courts
- The total has hit the "over" in four of the Bulldogs' last five games played in March
- Saint Mary's is 8-0 straight-up in its last eight games
Gonzaga vs. Saint Mary's Prediction and Pick
The Gaels have had the Bulldogs' number as of late, winning four of the previous five meetings and sweeping the regular season series for the first time since 2015-16. Beating a Mark Few-coached team three times in a single season would be a different feat entirely, though. If Gonzaga can knock down timely 3s — it went 7-of-31 from outside the arc in the previous two meetings — and keep Saint Mary's contained on the boards, the Bulldogs should leave Orleans Arena as WCC champions.
PICK: Gonzaga OVER 70.5 team total points (-120 odds via FanDuel Sportsbook).
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
