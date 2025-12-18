Braden Huff makes history in Gonzaga's win over Campbell on Wednesday

The Kennel was not as rowdy as usual on Wednesday with the students home for winter break, but a historic night from Braden Huff helped secure a 98-70 win for the Gonzaga Bulldogs over a pesky Campbell club.

A 28 point margin of victory may seem like business as usual for Mark Few's team, but the Fighting Camels were a resilient bunch who fought to get this down to a ten point lead in the second half thanks to some sloppy ball security from the Zags.

However, Huff was too much for Campbell to handle down low, and timely shooting from Steele Venters and Braeden Smith - and another gritty performance from Jalen Warley - was enough for the Zags to pull away and pick up win No. 11 on the year.

Gonzaga will not play at the Kennel again until 2026, with one final non-conference game set for Sunday, Dec. 21 against the Oregon Ducks at the Moda Center in Portland.

Below is a look at three key takeaways from Gonzaga's win over Campbell on Wednesday evening:

1. Braden Huff is unstoppable

Simply put, Huff had one of the most dominant performances in Gonzaga basketball history on Wednesday night. The big man tied his career-high of 26 points on perfect 12-12 shooting...in the first half alone.

He broke Gonzaga's record of 10 made field goals without a miss, set by Ben Gregg last year at Portland, in an absolutely masterful performance around the rim. The 6'9 big man scored with both hands effortlessly, and even drilled a transition three for good measure.

Huff finished with 37 points - becoming the first Zag since Anton Watson to score 30 in a game - along with eight rebounds while shooting 16-18 from the field and 4-7 from the line.

Graham Ike draws all the attention from opposing defenses, and for good reason, but Huff is very quietly Gonzaga's best and most efficient scorer - while Ike has taken on a slightly different role that seems to be working quite well for all parties involved:

2. Graham Ike has turned into Nikola Jokic

Okay, not quite. But the last two games have seen Ike become Gonzaga's best facilitator, and his ability to read and react to the defense makes this team even more dangerous.

The 6'9 senior set a career-high with five assists against UCLA on Saturday, and he hit that mark before halftime against Campbell. Ike was mostly feeding Huff, either from the top of the key or down on the block, which makes it nearly impossible for opponents to double him down low.

Ike didn't just distribute the ball on Wednesday, he was great at getting to the free throw line and outstanding on the glass as well - finishing with 14 points, 11 boards, five assists, and two blocks while shooting 4-9 from the floor and 6-6 from the line.

He didn't play much in the second half due to foul trouble, and eventually a comfortable enough lead for Gonzaga to keep him on the bench, but it's clear he is developing into more of a facilitator for this team which is frightening for the rest of the college basketball world.

3. Steele Venters is fully back

Venters knocked down Gonzaga's first three of the game, made quite a few excellent entry passes to both Ike and Huff, and was very active all game long on the defensive end of the floor.

But it was a play early in the second half that really turned heads at the festive McCarthey Athletic Center on Wednesday night.

Venters pump faked a three to draw his defender in the air, took a pair of dribbles and threw down a one-handed hammer dunk - much to the delight of the crowd.

Coming off two straight missed seasons - first due to a torn ACL and then an Achilles injury - Venters' ability to get up over the rim in a crowd is no doubt an extremely encouraging sign not only that he's fully physically healthy, but that his confidence is back as well.

The 6'7 senior finished with 13 points - one off his season-high - along with three steals, one rebound, and one assist. He shot 3-4 from three and 5-6 overall and was one of Gonzaga's best and most consistent players on Wednesday.