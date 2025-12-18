In-game updates and analysis of Gonzaga vs. Campbell college basketball game

It wouldn't be that far-fetched to assume a student-less McCarthey Athletic Center's energy levels for a tilt against a Coastal Athletic Association team would be dimmed in comparison to some of Gonzaga's other nonconference games Spokane has hosted through the Bulldogs' first 11 games of the 2025-26 season.

Campbell, a Christian university located in Buies Creek, North Carolina, won't draw a TV audience similar to UCLA or Kentucky. The Camels won't pose the Zags with the same challenges from a physicality standpoint like Alabama and Michigan did in Las Vegas, either.

What Wednesday night's contest at the Kennel can do for Mark Few's team is test his how locked in his players will be for a tune-up game that's set four days ahead of another neutral site affair with a power conference foe.

Before Gonzaga heads west of the Cascade Mountains for the second time this month — this time to face Oregon at the Moda Center — the Zags (10-1) are presented with an opportunity to iron out whatever wrinkles they have left to get out in a matchup with the Camels (5-5).

That said, the Bulldogs haven't had any considerable snags develop over the first six weeks of the season. They've been impressive on both ends of the floor, checking in as one of four teams in the country ranked top 10 in offensive and defensive efficiency on KenPom.com, and don't endure many off nights (not counting their 40-point loss to Michigan in the Players Era Festival).

The single blemish on the Zags' résumé, courtesy of the Wolverines, doesn't overshadow the fact Gonzaga is tied with Michigan, Duke, Arizona, UConn and Michigan State for the most Quad 1 wins (four) heading into Wednesday. The Zags are No. 3 in the NET and don't have a loss outside of Quad 1.

Wednesday's game against Campbell, ranked No. 257 in the NET, will be the Zags' fourth Quad 4 game of the season.

The Camels, coached by former Washington State assistant John Andrzejek, split their first 10 games of the season after being picked in the CAA preseason poll to finish No. 7 in the 13-team league. Fifth-year guard and Robert Morris transfer, DJ Smith, led the team in scoring heading into Wednesday at 19.5 points per game.

Here were the key moments and highlights from Wednesday's contest.

PREGAME

Monitoring the Kennel's energy levels

With students gone for winter break, the energy inside the Kennel was tame in comparison to some of the Zags' other home nonconference games. A significant chunk of seats students usually watch the game from but typically don't sit in were empty about 30 minutes before tip off for different reasons, as fans slowly filed in for the Zags' tune-up game.

Christmas break for Gonzaga students officially began Dec. 15.

Games w/o students in the Kennel always make for an… interesting atmosphere. This was about 30 minutes before tipoff between Gonzaga & Campbell (6 pm, ESPN+).



Gonzaga’s Christmas break for students officially began Monday. pic.twitter.com/GflkAwbEuc — Cole Forsman (@CGForsman) December 18, 2025

Gonzaga's uniforms

The Zags broke out their 90s-inspired digs for Wednesday's game against the Camels, marking the first time in the 2025-26 season they wore their "throwback" uniforms.

the fits for tonight 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/M8LMJugPFU — Gonzaga Basketball (@ZagMBB) December 17, 2025

MORE GONZAGA NEWS & ANALYSIS