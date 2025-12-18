What Gonzaga players said after win vs. Campbell

Braden Huff couldn't recall the last time he made 13 shots in a row. He'd probably have to dig pretty deep through his memory bank to find his last 37-point game, too.

As far as Gonzaga's record books were concerned, a performance like the one Huff put together during the Bulldogs' 98-70 win over Campbell Wednesday had never been seen prior to the 6-foot-10 forward's career night.

The Zags needed some time to settle in, but Huff made the most of his 33 minutes on the court and punished the undersized Camels from the opening tip to the moment he walked off the floor for the final time in the second time.

The redshirt junior was in the right place at the right time throughout the first half, receiving several dump-off passes and post entries from his teammates that led to him matching his career-high before the halftime buzzer sounded. Huff went into the locker room with a perfect 12-for-12 mark from the field, resulting in 26 points and a 19-point lead for the Zags going into the second half.

Intense ball pressure and some timely shotmaking from D.J. Smith kept Campbell in the fight, even cutting its deficit to 10 with about 9 minutes left in regulation, though Huff proved to be too much for the Camels to handle. Huff finished with 37 points on 16-for-18 shooting, breaking Drew Timme's McCarthey Athletic Center record for the most made field goals by a Gonzaga player in a single game, which he set on Dec. 31, 2022, against Pepperdine, and during a matchup with Texas on Nov. 13, 2021.

Huff's 37 points were the most scored by a Gonzaga player in McCarthey since Timme dropped 37 on the Longhorns. Huff, who was a senior at Glenbard West High School (Illinois) at the time, received countless opportunities to learn from Gonzaga's all-time leading scorer during the 2022-23 campaign, as Huff took a redshirt year to be Timme's understudy every day in practice.

Three years later, Huff is the one putting on a masterclass with well-executed post moves and unstoppable jumphooks.

"It's a it's pretty cool," Huff said after the game. "But obviously, I couldn't have done it without these guys. They made my job pretty easy tonight."

Huff was referring to his teammates, Braeden Smith and Steele Venters. Both finished in double figures, with Venters knocking down three 3-pointers and scoring 13 while Smith tallied 11 points and five assists for the Zags.

Here's what all three players had to say after the game.

All three on Venters' dunk

Smith: "He got a couple in practice, but we were not expecting just a one-dribble punch. That was pretty cool."

Huff: "Steele and I got a little competition going on to see who can get more dunks this season. I didn't count that little spin put-in, it was a grazer. So I think we're both at two right now. Low scoring, but, should come down to the wire."

Venters: "Surprised myself, I'm not going to lie. But it felt good."

Smith on Gonzaga's ball movement

"I think it's a testament to the selflessness of this team. The ball's popping. We have multiple playmakers out there, and other guys are finishing shots. So I just think it shows our togetherness and just how comfortable we are out there with one another on the floor."

Huff on Graham Ike's playmaking

"I think he's always been a great playmaker. I don't think he nearly gets enough credit for that. He just demands so much attention because he scores it so well and is such a beast down low. So when guys are doubling, tripling team him, he's gonna make the right play every time. So that's just a testament to him."

Venters on his 3-point shooting

"I'm always looking for it, trying to be super aggressive. That's kind of my role on this team. It helps all these guys create space, just me being able to space the floor, so, I'm always looking to hunt shots and always know the next one's going in."

Huff on facing Oregon next

"We're really excited for the opportunity. Oregon's got a good team — dealt with some injuries this year, and I think they'll be fully healthy against us, so it's gonna be a fun one. We know we're going to get there their best, they're going to get our best and we'll be ready to go Sunday."

