What Mark Few said after Gonzaga’s 20-point win over Oregon State

The Gonzaga Bulldogs got back in the win column on Saturday afternoon, using a strong second half to down the Oregon State Beavers, 81-61, in Corvallis.

Graham Ike tied his career-high with 35 points, shooting a ridiculous 13-18 from the field, 1-1 from three, and 8-9 from the free throw line, while tacking on seven rebounds and two assists.

Gonzaga (23-2, 11-1) bounced back from Wednesday's ugly 87-80 loss to the Portland Pilots thanks to their star big man, who continues to put together an All-American campaign.

The Zags also locked down on defense, holding the Beavers to 44% from the field, and won the rebounding battle 30-21.

Just two turnovers on the night helped mitigate OSU's scalding hot shooting from three. The Beavers began 5-5 from the perimeter and finished 10-18, which kept them in the contest until midway through the second half when Gonzaga was finally able to pull away.

Gonzaga has a quick turnaround before hosting Washington State on Tuesday, Feb. 10 at 8:00 PM PT.

Below is everything Mark Few said after the game, including injury updates on Braden Huff and Jalen Warley:

On Gonzaga's defense

Feb 7, 2026; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Oregon State Beavers head coach Wayne Tinkle during a time out in the second half against the Gonzaga Bulldogs at Gill Coliseum. | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

"We just talked at halftime about getting back to guarding again. I challenged them to have their best defensive effort for 20 minutes and to their credit, they did it. I mean, we really defended well, held them to [poor] shooting while staying pretty consistent on the glass. E [Emmanuel Innocenti] and Ty [Tyon Grant-Foster] did a great job of flying in there on the glass."

On Graham Ike's 35 point performance

"Graham had a nice calmness and pace about him. It was a nice heroic effort. And a big key in the second half was he was hitting his defensive coverages better than he did in the first half. So he was spectacular on offense, but then he really dialed it up on the defensive end too. Just an awesome performance."

On Jalen Warley's health

Feb 7, 2026; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Jalen Warley (8) shoots the ball during the first half against the Oregon State Beavers at Gill Coliseum. | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

"Jalen's been hurt too, he was a stud tonight. He had a really severe thigh bruise that he got first two minutes of the Portland game that I think really impacted him in that game and we didn't know if he was going to be able to play today. He wasn't walking on Thursday, so he was great back doing what he does."

On Braden Huff's left knee injury

"We're probably waiting to make a final decision right now and a final announcement. It's not even close right now, so we'll see. I think we're at week three right now."

On Tuesday's game against Washington State

Feb 7, 2026; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Graham Ike (15) on the bench at the end of the game after scoring 35 against the Oregon State Beavers at Gill Coliseum. | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

"They've been playing very very well, beat these guys [Oregon State] and put together some really nice wins. I know they got some guys back from the first game we played them, and they're shooting the cover off the ball. So we need a quick turnaround to get ready to protect our home court."

