What Mark Few said after Gonzaga’s 20-point win over Oregon State
The Gonzaga Bulldogs got back in the win column on Saturday afternoon, using a strong second half to down the Oregon State Beavers, 81-61, in Corvallis.
Graham Ike tied his career-high with 35 points, shooting a ridiculous 13-18 from the field, 1-1 from three, and 8-9 from the free throw line, while tacking on seven rebounds and two assists.
Gonzaga (23-2, 11-1) bounced back from Wednesday's ugly 87-80 loss to the Portland Pilots thanks to their star big man, who continues to put together an All-American campaign.
The Zags also locked down on defense, holding the Beavers to 44% from the field, and won the rebounding battle 30-21.
Just two turnovers on the night helped mitigate OSU's scalding hot shooting from three. The Beavers began 5-5 from the perimeter and finished 10-18, which kept them in the contest until midway through the second half when Gonzaga was finally able to pull away.
Gonzaga has a quick turnaround before hosting Washington State on Tuesday, Feb. 10 at 8:00 PM PT.
Below is everything Mark Few said after the game, including injury updates on Braden Huff and Jalen Warley:
On Gonzaga's defense
"We just talked at halftime about getting back to guarding again. I challenged them to have their best defensive effort for 20 minutes and to their credit, they did it. I mean, we really defended well, held them to [poor] shooting while staying pretty consistent on the glass. E [Emmanuel Innocenti] and Ty [Tyon Grant-Foster] did a great job of flying in there on the glass."
On Graham Ike's 35 point performance
"Graham had a nice calmness and pace about him. It was a nice heroic effort. And a big key in the second half was he was hitting his defensive coverages better than he did in the first half. So he was spectacular on offense, but then he really dialed it up on the defensive end too. Just an awesome performance."
On Jalen Warley's health
"Jalen's been hurt too, he was a stud tonight. He had a really severe thigh bruise that he got first two minutes of the Portland game that I think really impacted him in that game and we didn't know if he was going to be able to play today. He wasn't walking on Thursday, so he was great back doing what he does."
On Braden Huff's left knee injury
"We're probably waiting to make a final decision right now and a final announcement. It's not even close right now, so we'll see. I think we're at week three right now."
On Tuesday's game against Washington State
"They've been playing very very well, beat these guys [Oregon State] and put together some really nice wins. I know they got some guys back from the first game we played them, and they're shooting the cover off the ball. So we need a quick turnaround to get ready to protect our home court."
Andy Patton is a diehard fan and alumnus of Gonzaga, graduating in 2013. He’s been the host of the Locked On Zags podcast covering Gonzaga basketball since 2021, and one of two co-hosts on the Locked On College Basketball podcast since 2022. In addition to covering college basketball, Andy has dabbled in sports writing and podcasting across nearly every major sport dating back to 2017. He was a beat writer covering the Seattle Seahawks from 2017–2021 for USA TODAY, where he also spent one year each covering the USC Trojans and Oregon Ducks, and had a stint as the lead writer for College Sports Wire. Andy has also written about the NBA, NHL, and MLB for various news outlets through TEGNA, including KREM in Spokane, CBS8 in San Diego, and KING 5 in Seattle. After stints in Spokane and Seattle, Andy is back in Oregon near his hometown with his wife, daughter, and dog.Follow AndyPattonCBB