Braeden Smith takes over again as Gonzaga routs Pepperdine in WCC opener

Mark Few and the Gonzaga Bulldogs made it 50 straight against the Pepperdine Waves, coasting to a 96-56 win on Sunday evening at Firestone Fieldhouse in Malibu.

The 50-game winning streak dates back to 2002 and is the second-largest streak over a conference opponent in Division I history.

Gonzaga has won their WCC opener every single year under coach Few, a fact that was never in doubt after the team jumped out to an early 9-0 lead on Sunday and never looked back.

Tyon Grant-Foster led the charge for Gonzaga with 18 points, although 11 Zags scored in total, with five reaching double figures.

It was another impressive shooting night for the Zags, who hit 10-22 from three for their sixth straight game shooting over 37% from beyond the arc - all coming after the team's abhorrent performance against Michigan in Las Vegas.

Gonzaga will stay in Southern California to take on San Diego on Tuesday, before a trip back to Spokane to host Seattle on Friday and LMU on Sunday in a busy week for coach Few's club.

Below is a look at three key takeaways for Gonzaga after their sixth win by 30 or more points this season:

1. Braeden Smith took over

Coach Few rewarded Braeden Smith's recent breakout performance against Oregon with a start on Sunday against Pepperdine, and Smith responded with another tremendous showing. The 6'0 junior got Gonzaga off to a flaming hot start, dropping seven points with six assists and five rebounds in the first half, with just a single turnover.

As if Smith's start to the first half wasn't enough, he drilled back-to-back threes, hit a mid-range jumper, and had a full-court assist to Braden Huff...all in the first three minutes of the second half alone. All told, the former Patriot League Player of the Year finished with 15 points, eight assists, five rebounds, and just the one turnover in another stellar performance in what has been an elite month for the junior guard.

WCC Opener = A DUB pic.twitter.com/TyvWfwZSco — Gonzaga Basketball (@ZagMBB) December 29, 2025

Gonzaga started freshman Mario Saint-Supery each of the last nine games, but the 6'3 guard has been battling an illness and the team's ability to turn to Smith - without missing a beat on either end of the floor - makes them incredibly dangerous not only in conference play but into the NCAA Tournament as well.

2. Big bounce back game from Tyon Grant-Foster

Tyon Grant-Foster had a few big games early in the season for Gonzaga, but the 6'7 wing seemed to disappear for most of December - that is until Sunday night. The former WAC Player of the Year subbed in about six minutes into the game and immediately made his presence known, scoring nine points on perfect 3-3 shooting with three blocks in eight first-half minutes.

He ultimately finished the night playing 20 minutes and scoring a team-high 18 points on 6-7 shooting, along with four blocks, two rebounds, and a steal.

Mario to Tyon pic.twitter.com/O50gpr0y9W — Gonzaga Basketball (@ZagMBB) December 29, 2025

Grant-Foster is one of the most versatile players on Gonzaga's roster, and he showcased all of that on Sunday. He was blocking shots in transition, hitting outside shots, getting to the free-throw line, and keeping Gonzaga's offense flowing in the half-court.

When Grant-Foster is delivering as he did on Sunday, Gonzaga truly looks like an unstoppable force and a Final Four caliber team.

3. Gonzaga's too strong down low

There aren't many teams that can hang with Gonzaga down on the block, and Pepperdine is not one of them.

Gonzaga established Graham Ike offensively immediately in this game, with the 6'9 forward dropping eight points with seven rebounds in the first half on 4-6 shooting. Ike was not alone, however, as Gonzaga at one point was outscoring Pepperdine 28-2 in the paint, ultimately finishing with a massive 50-18 advantage.

The team's starting duo of Ike (13) and Huff (10) combined to score 23 points on 11-16 shooting, while Grant-Foster, Warley, and freshman Davis Fogle found their way to the rim regularly as well.

Elite low-post play has long been a calling card of coach Few's offense, and this year's team is as good as any at scoring relentlessly right at the rim.

Next up for Gonzaga is a road game against San Diego on Tuesday, Dec. 30 at 6:30 PM PT on ESPN+.

