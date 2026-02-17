Graham Ike named WCC Player of the Week for fifth time in 2025-26

Gonzaga forward Graham Ike was named the West Coast Conference Player of the Week on Monday, after leading the Zags to a massive road win over Santa Clara Saturday night at the Leavey Center.

The win put Gonzaga back in first place in the WCC and earned Ike his fifth Player of the Week honor of the season - two more than Saint Mary's forward Paulius Murauskas. Braden Huff (two) is the only other player who has won the award more than once this year.

Gonzaga's star big man won the award over six other nominees: MJ Amey (LMU), Aaron Clark (Pepperdine), David Fuchs (San Francisco), Christian Hammond (Santa Clara), Murauskas (Saint Mary's) and Eli Ralph (Pacific).

The 6'9 big man scored 20 points with seven rebounds on 8-10 shooting in just 23 minutes against Washington State on Tuesday, getting some much-needed rest in the second half while the Zags coasted to a 30-point victory. Ike then dropped 21 points - 17 in the first half - along with 15 rebounds and four assists against Santa Clara on Saturday, leading the Zags to a win and a spot atop the WCC standings.

Ike has now scored 20+ points in seven consecutive games, tying his career best. He shot 18-25 combined in last week's games, a whopping 72%, while playing strong defense on the block.

“He’s clearly one of the best players in all of college basketball," Santa Clara coach Herb Sendek said after Saturday's game. "It’s surprising to me when you look at some of these lists that are generated, he’s a glaring omission sometimes. If you base something on productivity, who does it any better night in and night out than he does?”

Feb 14, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Graham Ike (15) defends against Santa Clara Broncos guard Christian Hammond (1) during the second half at Leavey Center. | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Ike has been on a tear since returning from a three-game absence due to ankle soreness, averaging a ridiculous 26.7 points and 9.3 rebounds over his last seven games, while increasing his efficiency to a staggering 69.4% on twos and 53.8% (7-13) from three.

The big man has taken on a much bigger role for Gonzaga offensively since Huff went down with a left knee injury before the Jan. 15 game against Washington State. The Zags have gone 8-1 without Huff, who will be out through the rest of the regular season and WCC Tournament - with coach Few indicating the 6'10 redshirt junior could return for the NCAA Tournament if his recovery goes well.

Santa Clara forward Allen Graves won the WCC Freshman of the Week Award for the fifth time after scoring 13 points against Gonzaga on Saturday. Graves trails Portland point guard Joel Foxwell (6) for the most Freshman of the Week awards. Gonzaga's Davis Fogle, who had 17 points, three steals, and three blocks against Washington State and six points and two assists against Santa Clara, was among the nominees along with Josh Dalton (LMU), Jaion Pitt (Pacific), Dillan Shaw (Saint Mary's) and Legend Smiley (San Francisco).

Gonzaga will take on San Francisco on Wednesday, Feb. 18, at the Chase Center. The game is set to tip at 8:00 PM PT on ESPN 2.

