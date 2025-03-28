Brooklyn Nets sign Drew Timme to multi-year deal
At long last, Drew Timme is on a NBA roster.
The former Gonzaga Bulldogs star is reportedly set to sign a two-year deal with the Brooklyn Nets following a highly productive stint with the team's G League affiliate, the Long Island Nets, who acquired Timme in a midseason trade with the Stockton Kings back in December.
This is Timme's first multi-year contract with a NBA team since going undrafted in 2023. The 6-foot-10 forward signed an Exhibit 10 deal with the Milwaukee Bucks in August 2023 but was waived after appearing in two preseason games. Timme played 27 games with the Bucks' G League squad, the Wisconsin Herd, before a season-ending foot fracture derailed his rookie campaign in January 2024.
The Sacramento Kings franchise provided Timme an opportunity to suit up for the team's NBA Summer League squads, which eventually paved the way for his landing spot in Stockton. The three-time All-American put up 11.9 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game while shooting 52.3% from the field in 14 appearances, though he played 19.0 minutes per contest.
Long Island unlocked the rest of Timme's game from the moment he joined the team. He had a 23-point, 15-rebound, 5-assist outing in his first game with the Nets, followed by five more 20-point performances in a row, including three double-doubles in that span.
Timme has taken things to another level in March. After dropping 40 points on March 11, Gonzaga's all-time leading scorer erupted for a career-high 50 points in an overtime win over the Motor City Cruise on March 22. Timme shot 21-of-26 from the field, including 3-of-5 from downtown, and grabbed nine rebounds in over 43 minutes of action.
Those efforts earned Timme NBA G League Player of the Week honors. Over a three-game stretch, he averaged 35.7 points, 12.7 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 2.0 steals while shooting 68.4% from the field and 64.0% from 3-point range.
The 24-year-old Timme stuffed the stat sheet during his time in Long Island, as he averaged 23.9 points, 10.2 rebounds and 4.1 assists while shooting 57.4% from the field, 38.4% from 3 and 73.1% from the free-throw line.
Brooklyn (23-50) has nine games remaining on its 2024-25 schedule, starting with a matchup against the Los Angeles Clippers at the Barclays Center on Friday. The Nets then head to the nation's capital to take on the Washington Wizards on Saturday. According to tankathon's latest projections, the Nets have the sixth-best odds (9.7% chance) to land the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.
Timme, a native of Richardson, Texas, finished his decorative four-year college career as the career lead in points (2,307) and field goals made (910) in Gonzaga history. He's also holds the program record for points scored (301), field goals made (121), free throws made (56), and rebounds (110) in the NCAA Tournament. Timme's 10 straight games of 20 or more points scored in the NCAA Tournament is a national record.