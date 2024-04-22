Chet Holmgren named finalist for NBA Rookie of the Year award
Coinciding with an unprecedented first season in the NBA, Chet Holmgren was named a finalist for the 2023-24 NBA Rookie of the Year award, as well as Victor Wembanyama of the San Antonio Spurs and Brandon Miller of the Charlotte Hornets. The NBA announced its finalists for individual awards Sunday.
Holmgren, the No. 2 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, averaged 16.5 points, 7.9 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 2.3 blocks after missing all of what would’ve been his rookie season a year ago if not for a Lisfranc injury. The 7-footer bounced back as a force to be reckoned with on both ends of the floor, helping the Oklahoma City Thunder (57-25) to the top of the Western Conference standings as the youngest No. 1 seed in NBA history. While doing so, Holmgren became the first player in NBA history to finish a season with at least 200 assists, 190 blocks and 129 3-pointers made.
Holmgren’s rare skillset and feel for the game made him one of the most impactful rookies in recent memory. According to Sportradar, his +4.4 Synergy Player Impact rating was the highest of any rookie since the 2019-20 season.
Even so, the 7-foot-4 Wembanyama made plenty of history on his own and is the betting favorite to win rookie of the year. He averaged 21.4 points, the most by a rookie since Blake Griffin in 2010-11, to go with 10.6 rebounds (also the most since Griffin), 3.9 assists and 3.6 blocks, the most since David Robinson in 1989-90. Wembanyama also became the first player in NBA history to score 1,500 points (1,522), block 250 shots (254) and hit 100 3-point shots (128) in a single season.
The Spurs (22-60) weren’t as successful in Wembanyama’s first season, though he certainly wasn’t putting up empty stats. His player efficiency rating, which measures a player's offensive performance (field goals, free throws, 3-pointers, assists and rebounds) per minute while also incorporating blocks and steals, is the third-best by a rookie since Wilt Chamberlain in 1959-60. Wembanyama’s 23.1 PER ranked 15th among all qualified players this season and even ahead of stars Jayson Tatum, Donovan Mitchell and Devin Booker.
Miller, the No. 2 pick in the 2023 draft, was second among rookies with 17.3 points to go with 4.3 rebounds and 2.4 assists. He led all rookies in 3-pointers made with 184, a Hornets franchise rookie record, while shooting 37.3% from downtown. Miller was named the Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month three straight times to end the regular season.
Holmgren is all but guaranteed to be the second Gonzaga player in history to be named to the All-NBA rookie first team. Brandon Clarke earned such honors in 2019. No Gonzaga alum has ever won the rookie of the year award.
Holmgren is set for his playoff debut Sunday when the Thunder take on the 8-seed New Orleans Pelicans (49-33) in a best-of-seven series.