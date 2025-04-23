Chet Holmgren records historic NBA Playoff statline in OKC Thunder's win over Memphis Grizzlies
Already in just the third playoff series of his young career, Chet Holmgren is accomplishing rare feats few his age have pulled off before.
The former Gonzaga men's basketball star dominated on both ends of the floor to help guide the Oklahoma City Thunder to a 118-99 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies in Game 2 of their first round series Tuesday night. Holmgren recorded 20 points, 11 rebounds and five blocks in 33 minutes of action, putting him on an exclusive list along with Dwight Howard, Shaquille O'Neal, Hakeem Olajuwon and Amar'e Stoudemire as the only players to record 20 points, 10 rebounds and five blocks in a playoff game before turning 23 years old.
The Thunder lead the Grizzlies, 2-0, after a 51-point thrashing in Game 1 from Holmgren and company on Sunday. The 7-foot-1 center dropped 19 points and 10 rebounds in just 21 minutes of action during OKC's 131-80 win.
Coincidentally, this isn't the first time Holmgren has made history in this type of playoff environment. Nearly a year ago to the day, the former No. 2 overall pick became the first rookie in over a decade to record 20 or more points in the first half of a playoff game, as Holmgren led the Thunder to a big win over the New Orleans Pelicans in Game 2 of their first round series last April. He delivered that performance after becoming just the fourth rookie to have 15 or more points, 10 or more rebounds and five or more blocks in their playoff debut.
Despite missing extended time this season due to injury, Holmgren's steady ramp-up heading into the postseason is now on full display. Holmgren sat out nearly two months of the season due to a pelvic fracture he suffered on Nov. 10, but that didn't stop the Thunder from rolling through its competition. OKC won a league-high 68 games en route to earning the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference for a second season in a row.
In 32 appearances during the regular season, Holmgren averaged 15.0 points, 8.0 rebounds, 2.2 blocks and 2.0 assists while shooting 49.0% from the field, including 37.9% from 3-point range.
The Thunder and Grizzlies square off in Game 3 of this best-of-seven series Friday, 6:30 p.m. PST at the FedExForum in Memphis.