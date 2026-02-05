College basketball world reacts to Gonzaga’s surprising loss to Portland
A relatively pedestrian Wednesday slate of games across college basketball was turned on its head by a handful of big-time upsets, none more shocking than Gonzaga's road loss to Portland, which snapped a 15-game winning streak and can be argued to be the worst loss of Mark Few's career.
Gonzaga came out flat at the Chiles Center, going down 15-5 in the opening minutes, and basically never recovered; briefly taking a 26-25 lead at the 6:55 mark in the first half, which lasted just 32 seconds before the Pilots closed on a 14-7 run and never looked back.
"They beat us in all facets," Few said after the game. "They just outplayed us, out-executed us, outshot us. When they got open shots, they made them and we didn't."
The Zags dropped to 22-2 on the year and 10-1 in league play, taking their first loss in 2026 and first since the beatdown at the hands of Michigan in the Players Era Championship back on Nov. 26.
The Pilots came into the game as 21.5-point underdogs, per FanDuel, and had never beaten an AP Top 10 team. It had been 12 years since they last defeated Gonzaga, who held a nearly unfathomable 47-2 record against Portland in the coach Few era.
As if that all wasn't enough, Portland was dealing with significant injuries and illness in the locker room, so much so that coach Shantay Legans was participating in a team practice due to a lack of available players - and he tore his Achilles, spending this game on a riding scooter.
“I’ll take an Achilles’ for a couple wins,” Legans cracked after his team's monumental performance, which snapped a three-game losing streak.
The Pilots played inspired basketball, led by Australian freshman sensation Joel Foxwell, who scored a game-high 27 points with eight assists and four rebounds. The 6'1 guard carved up Gonzaga's defense all game long in pick and roll actions, getting to his spots with ease and distributing effectively for his teammates - all while playing 39 minutes.
Even on a night when No. 10 Michigan State went down to unranked Minnesota, Gonzaga's loss to Portland stole most of the headlines nationally - and for good reason.
Below is a look at some of the reactions from national media following Gonzaga's unprecedented loss to the Pilots:
Gonzaga will look to restart a winning streak on Saturday, Feb. 7 in Corvallis against the Oregon State Beavers. The game will tip at 3:00 PM PT and will be broadcast on ESPN+.
Andy Patton is a diehard fan and alumnus of Gonzaga, graduating in 2013. He’s been the host of the Locked On Zags podcast covering Gonzaga basketball since 2021, and one of two co-hosts on the Locked On College Basketball podcast since 2022. In addition to covering college basketball, Andy has dabbled in sports writing and podcasting across nearly every major sport dating back to 2017. He was a beat writer covering the Seattle Seahawks from 2017–2021 for USA TODAY, where he also spent one year each covering the USC Trojans and Oregon Ducks, and had a stint as the lead writer for College Sports Wire. Andy has also written about the NBA, NHL, and MLB for various news outlets through TEGNA, including KREM in Spokane, CBS8 in San Diego, and KING 5 in Seattle. After stints in Spokane and Seattle, Andy is back in Oregon near his hometown with his wife, daughter, and dog.Follow AndyPattonCBB