College basketball world reacts to Gonzaga’s surprising loss to Portland

A relatively pedestrian Wednesday slate of games across college basketball was turned on its head by a handful of big-time upsets, none more shocking than Gonzaga's road loss to Portland, which snapped a 15-game winning streak and can be argued to be the worst loss of Mark Few's career.

Gonzaga came out flat at the Chiles Center, going down 15-5 in the opening minutes, and basically never recovered; briefly taking a 26-25 lead at the 6:55 mark in the first half, which lasted just 32 seconds before the Pilots closed on a 14-7 run and never looked back.

"They beat us in all facets," Few said after the game. "They just outplayed us, out-executed us, outshot us. When they got open shots, they made them and we didn't."

The Zags dropped to 22-2 on the year and 10-1 in league play, taking their first loss in 2026 and first since the beatdown at the hands of Michigan in the Players Era Championship back on Nov. 26.

The Pilots came into the game as 21.5-point underdogs, per FanDuel, and had never beaten an AP Top 10 team. It had been 12 years since they last defeated Gonzaga, who held a nearly unfathomable 47-2 record against Portland in the coach Few era.

As if that all wasn't enough, Portland was dealing with significant injuries and illness in the locker room, so much so that coach Shantay Legans was participating in a team practice due to a lack of available players - and he tore his Achilles, spending this game on a riding scooter.

Portland Pilots head coach Shantay Legans. | James Snook-Imagn Images

“I’ll take an Achilles’ for a couple wins,” Legans cracked after his team's monumental performance, which snapped a three-game losing streak.

The Pilots played inspired basketball, led by Australian freshman sensation Joel Foxwell, who scored a game-high 27 points with eight assists and four rebounds. The 6'1 guard carved up Gonzaga's defense all game long in pick and roll actions, getting to his spots with ease and distributing effectively for his teammates - all while playing 39 minutes.

Even on a night when No. 10 Michigan State went down to unranked Minnesota, Gonzaga's loss to Portland stole most of the headlines nationally - and for good reason.

Below is a look at some of the reactions from national media following Gonzaga's unprecedented loss to the Pilots:

Portland woke up today with a 10-14 record.



It just beat Gonzaga, whose only loss until tonight was against Michigan.



Anarchy?



Nope. Just College Basketball. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) February 5, 2026

Hard to imagine much better point guard play than what Joel Foxwell did tonight for Portland. Completely dominated in ball screens with his creativity, playmaking and tough shotmaking.



Signature win for Shantay Legans over Gonzaga. Huge upset in Portland! pic.twitter.com/xwZblGOchr — Kevin Sweeney (@CBB_Central) February 5, 2026

The only other sub-.500 team in the past 20 years (at least) to upset a team with a winning streak of 15 games or more in the past 20 years was Boston College's 62-59 OT win at home over Syracuse on Feb. 19, 2014, when the 6-19 Eagles shocked the 25-0 Orange. https://t.co/WQczhgqx4d — Matt Norlander (@MattNorlander) February 5, 2026

Saturday: Washington State 104, Portland 74



Wednesday: Portland 87, No. 6 Gonzaga 80



Because sure. — Isaac Trotter (@Isaac__Trotter) February 5, 2026

FINAL: Portland 87, No. 6 Gonzaga 80



The biggest WCC upset in last 30 seasons, per ESPN Research.



Joel Foxwell was incredible for Portland: 27 PTS, 8 AST.



Stat: Gonzaga leads nation in paint points/game (47.1 PPG), was outscored 40-26 in that area.pic.twitter.com/mScxjJLgeQ — Jeff Borzello (@jeffborzello) February 5, 2026

PILOTS PILOTS PILOTS!!!!



WHAT A NIGHT IN PORTLAND!!!



DOWN GOES GONZAGA!! STORM THAT COURT!! SHOUTOUT ERIK SPOELSTRA! JOEL FOXWELL IS A STAR — Mid-Major Madness (@mid_madness) February 5, 2026

Joel Foxwell against No. 6 Gonzaga:



27 PTS

8 ASTS



Led the Pilots to one of the biggest upsets in WCC history 😱@PortlandMBB pic.twitter.com/OBj2TrXr8j — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) February 5, 2026

FINAL- Portland 87, Gonzaga 80.



Perhaps the biggest upset in WCC history. It happens in the final year of Gonzaga being a league member.



February 4th will be celebrated for years to come at the University of Portland. #WCC pic.twitter.com/Urr8dPS7DV — Rocco Miller (@RoccoMiller8) February 5, 2026

Last time Portland beat Gonzaga:

- Kevin Pangos shot 3/10 for the Zags

- Portland also beat Houston that year— Blazers over Rockets on Dame’s 1st famous buzzer beater, that is

- Vine was king, and “ticktock” was only said to make someone hurry up

- 3 of our mods were in utero https://t.co/gaDi8i9PSb — Mid-Major Madness (@mid_madness) February 5, 2026

Gonzaga will look to restart a winning streak on Saturday, Feb. 7 in Corvallis against the Oregon State Beavers. The game will tip at 3:00 PM PT and will be broadcast on ESPN+.

