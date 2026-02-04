How to watch, listen to Gonzaga Bulldogs vs. Portland Pilots men's basketball
The Gonzaga Bulldogs are among the hottest teams in college basketball, rattling off 15 straight victories since their loss in the Players Era Championship against Michigan back on Nov. 26.
It hasn't always been pretty, but even with a significant injury to Braden Huff and four total missed games by Graham Ike, the Zags have found ways to stay in the win column as they build a resume deserving of a top 3 seed in the NCAA Tournament.
Next up for Mark Few's club is one final road trip to the Chiles Center to take on the Portland Pilots. Portland (10-14, 3-8) sits in tenth place in the WCC and is currently in the midst of a three-game losing streak.
The Pilots have some serious talent, however, led by Australian freshman Joel Foxwell. Foxwell, who is the favorite to win WCC Freshman of the Year, is averaging 15.3 points and a league-leading 6.8 assists per game, while shooting 34.7% from three.
Despite Foxwell's strong season, the Pilots really struggle to generate offense. They sit 235th at KenPom in adjusted offensive efficiency, in particular struggling to score from the perimeter. Portland is shooting 30.5% from three on the year, and its 6.3 makes per game ranks 311th in the country.
The big question for Gonzaga in this game is the status of Graham Ike, who missed three straight games with ankle soreness before his triumphant return on Saturday - playing 37 minutes and dropping 30 points in a win over Saint Mary's.
The Zags likely don't want Ike playing nearly that much on Wednesday, especially with a game three days later in Corvallis against Oregon State. Whether coach Few opts to play more of Ismaila Diagne at the five or go with the small ball lineup when Ike is on the shelf remains to be seen.
Portland ranks 255th in the country in rebounds per game, making this a matchup that Gonzaga could get away with 6'7 Jalen Warley playing the five, but it also makes sense for the Zags to get Diagne more experience on the court, as he will likely be counted on in March.
Below is a look at how to watch this matchup between Gonzaga and Portland:
How to watch Gonzaga vs. Portland
Date: Wednesday, Feb. 4
Game time: 7:00 p.m. PT
Where: Chiles Center (Portland, OR)
How to watch: ESPN+
How to listen: 96.1 FM (local) and Varsity Sports App
Andy Patton is a diehard fan and alumnus of Gonzaga, graduating in 2013. He’s been the host of the Locked On Zags podcast covering Gonzaga basketball since 2021, and one of two co-hosts on the Locked On College Basketball podcast since 2022. In addition to covering college basketball, Andy has dabbled in sports writing and podcasting across nearly every major sport dating back to 2017. He was a beat writer covering the Seattle Seahawks from 2017–2021 for USA TODAY, where he also spent one year each covering the USC Trojans and Oregon Ducks, and had a stint as the lead writer for College Sports Wire. Andy has also written about the NBA, NHL, and MLB for various news outlets through TEGNA, including KREM in Spokane, CBS8 in San Diego, and KING 5 in Seattle. After stints in Spokane and Seattle, Andy is back in Oregon near his hometown with his wife, daughter, and dog.Follow AndyPattonCBB