How to watch, listen to Gonzaga Bulldogs vs. Portland Pilots men's basketball

The Gonzaga Bulldogs are among the hottest teams in college basketball, rattling off 15 straight victories since their loss in the Players Era Championship against Michigan back on Nov. 26.

It hasn't always been pretty, but even with a significant injury to Braden Huff and four total missed games by Graham Ike, the Zags have found ways to stay in the win column as they build a resume deserving of a top 3 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Next up for Mark Few's club is one final road trip to the Chiles Center to take on the Portland Pilots. Portland (10-14, 3-8) sits in tenth place in the WCC and is currently in the midst of a three-game losing streak.

The Pilots have some serious talent, however, led by Australian freshman Joel Foxwell. Foxwell, who is the favorite to win WCC Freshman of the Year, is averaging 15.3 points and a league-leading 6.8 assists per game, while shooting 34.7% from three.

Despite Foxwell's strong season, the Pilots really struggle to generate offense. They sit 235th at KenPom in adjusted offensive efficiency, in particular struggling to score from the perimeter. Portland is shooting 30.5% from three on the year, and its 6.3 makes per game ranks 311th in the country.

Portland’s Joel Foxwell, right, shoots over Oregon’s Wei Lin during the first half at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene Dec. 17, 2025. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The big question for Gonzaga in this game is the status of Graham Ike, who missed three straight games with ankle soreness before his triumphant return on Saturday - playing 37 minutes and dropping 30 points in a win over Saint Mary's.

The Zags likely don't want Ike playing nearly that much on Wednesday, especially with a game three days later in Corvallis against Oregon State. Whether coach Few opts to play more of Ismaila Diagne at the five or go with the small ball lineup when Ike is on the shelf remains to be seen.

Portland ranks 255th in the country in rebounds per game, making this a matchup that Gonzaga could get away with 6'7 Jalen Warley playing the five, but it also makes sense for the Zags to get Diagne more experience on the court, as he will likely be counted on in March.

Below is a look at how to watch this matchup between Gonzaga and Portland:

How to watch Gonzaga vs. Portland

Date: Wednesday, Feb. 4

Game time: 7:00 p.m. PT

Where: Chiles Center (Portland, OR)

How to watch: ESPN+

How to listen: 96.1 FM (local) and Varsity Sports App

