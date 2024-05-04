Gonzaga does 'tremendous job' keeping core together as transfer portal closes
While many major college basketball programs saw significant transfer portal defections in March and April, the Gonzaga men's basketball coaching staff kept their core together heading into next season.
Mark Few and his staff will return four of their five starters in 2024-25, as well as key rotation players Dusty Stromer and Braden Huff. Also returning is Steele Venters, who missed the 2023-24 season with a torn ACL.
The Zags added talent through the transfer portal - and they might not be done. Pepperdine transfer Michael Ajayi, who is currently going through the pre-draft process for the 2024 NBA Draft, committed to Gonzaga in late April. Arkansas grad transfer Khalif Battle visited Spokane on Friday and is reportedly deciding between Gonzaga, Kansas State and Villanova.
On a new Gonzaga Nation episode, former Zags' All-American Dan Dickau analyzes the "tremendous job" Mark Few and his staff did to retain their best players, and much more.
