Arkansas grad transfer Khalif Battle lists Gonzaga in final three schools
Arkansas grad transfer Khalif Battle, a 6-foot-5 guard ranked No. 49 on Evan Miya’s transfer portal rankings, is down to three schools: Gonzaga, Villanova and Kansas State, according to On3.com.
Battle, who has one year of eligibility remaining, is in Spokane on an official visit with the Bulldogs. The New Jersey native has reportedly visited TCU, Arizona State, Kansas State and Villanova since he entered the transfer portal on April 4.
Battle averaged 14.8 points and 3.3 rebounds this past season while shooting 40.6% from the field and 35.3% from deep. He ended his fifth season of college basketball on a high note, averaging 29.6 points and 6.3 rebounds over his last seven games, including a 42-point game in a win over Missouri on Feb. 24. In total he had 12 games with 20 or more points, including a 21-point performance in an upset victory over Duke.
The Bulldogs lack depth in the backcourt after freshman guard Luka Krajnovic entered the transfer portal on Wednesday. The Croatian guard was the second scholarship player to enter the portal, along with freshman forward Pavle Stosic, while former walk-on Colby Brooks went portaling as well. Anton Watson exhausted his eligibility after five seasons at Gonzaga.
Battle would be Mark Few’s second splash in the transfer portal this offseason. Pepperdine transfer Michael Ajayi is set to join the ranks after he committed to Gonzaga on March 26. Considering the departures and acquisitions, the Bulldogs have four open scholarships for next season.