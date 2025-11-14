Gonzaga vs. Arizona State Prediction, Odds and Best College Basketball Prop Bets for Friday, Nov. 14
A blowout could be coming to Desert Financial Arena on Friday. No. 19 Gonzaga will visit Arizona State as a 14.5-point favorite after blowing out No. 23 Creighton in its last game. The Sun Devils will have their work cut out for them.
Gonzaga’s Graham Ike is a walking double-double with averages of 17.4 points and 10.7 rebounds. He’ll look to continue asserting himself down low against an Arizona State team that’s anchored by Mor Massamba Diop. The Bulldogs have experience and depth on their side, but no team has been too much for the Sun Devils so far this season.
Here’s our full betting breakdown for the game ahead of tip-off.
Gonzaga vs. Arizona State Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Gonzaga: -14.5 (-102)
- Arizona State: +14.5 (-120)
Moneyline
- Gonzaga: -1400
- Arizona State: +800
Total
- 159.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Gonzaga vs. Arizona State How to Watch
- Date: Friday, November 14
- Time: 11:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Desert Financial Arena
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN2
- Gonzaga record: 3-0
- Arizona State record: 2-0
Gonzaga vs. Arizona State Best College Basketball Prop Bets
Arizona State Best Prop Bet
- Maurie Odom UNDER.13.5 points (-120)
Odom hasn’t shot the ball well since transferring from Pepperdine. He averaged a career-high 13.1 points per game there and is now averaging 11.5 points per contest on 36.4 percent shooting for the Sun Devils. Odum is having success from long range, but Gonzaga’s emphasis on perimeter pressure can make that skill difficult to utilize. The Bulldogs have already gone on a 21-0 run against a ranked team and seem poised to continue stifling the guards of opposing teams.
Gonzaga vs. Arizona State Prediction and Pick
Gonzaga is a perfect 3-0 against the spread and has been favored by double digits in every game. The Bulldogs’ average margin of victory is a monstrous 32.3 points. Opposing teams are also scoring just 58.0 points per game against the Bulldogs, and the under is 3-0 in their games so far.
Arizona doesn’t have any high-quality wins this season, but won’t lay down in their biggest game of the year in front of their home court. The Sun Devils have retooled since they lost to the Bulldogs by eight in Spokane last November.
Arizona can put up a fight in what will likely be a lower-scoring game as Gonzaga ventures out for its first road trip of the season.
Pick: Under 159.5 (-105 at FanDuel Sportsbook)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
