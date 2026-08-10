Could former NC State guard Tre Holloman fill Gonzaga's final roster spot?

It's mid-August, and Mark Few and the Gonzaga Bulldogs still have at least one open roster spot heading into the 2026-27 season, thanks to a flurry of late departures and NCAA eligibility issues.

The Zags utilized the recent court rulings in Ohio and Georgia to secure a pair of fifth-year seniors in point guard Javon Bennett (Dayton) and forward Chauncey Wiggins (Florida State), giving the team much-needed backcourt depth and outside shooting.

It seems very likely Gonzaga will pursue another fifth-year senior for their final roster spot, and most believe it will go to a pure point guard who will push Bennett into a backup role this upcoming season.

While Donovan Dent (UCLA) and Xaivian Lee (Florida) appear to be the team's top two targets, another name the staff could consider is former Michigan State and NC State guard Tre Holloman, who is currently in the transfer portal.

Former NC State guard Tre Holloman is in the @TransferPortal and is exploring college options following the recent injunction in Colorado, he told @On3.



The 6-2 senior averaged 9.2 points per game this past season, shooting 40.2% from three. He spent the first three years of his… https://t.co/nofDLsX48j pic.twitter.com/Ocn9qiTPfz — Joe Tipton (@JoeTipton) August 9, 2026

Holloman brings proven production at the power-conference level

Mar 11, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; NC State Wolfpack guard Tre Holloman (5) | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's not hard to see why Gonzaga would pursue Holloman. The 6'2 guard from Minnesota went from a borderline top 100 recruit to a key contributor in three seasons under Hall of Fame coach Tom Izzo at Michigan State.

As a junior with the Spartans, Holloman averaged 9.1 points and a career-high 3.7 assists compared to just 1.6 turnovers in 23.1 minutes per game. When Jeremy Fears returned to East Lansing, Holloman opted to enter the transfer portal and landed at NC State under Will Wade this past season - posting averages of 9.2 points, 2.1 assists, and 1.2 turnovers while shooting an outstanding 40.2% from three on 4.0 attempts per game.

All told, the shifty guard has played 138 games at the power conference level, with a 37.2% mark from three and 81.6% from the free-throw line. While his career 2.3 assists per game isn't elite, he also averages just 1.0 turnovers, showcasing tremendous ball security throughout his career.

Holloman could complete Gonzaga's starting five

Feb 28, 2026; South Bend, Indiana, USA; NC State Wolfpack guard Tre Holloman (5) | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Gonzaga is looking for a starting PG to add to a lineup that includes 6'7 wing Davis Fogle, 6'10 forward Chauncey Wiggins, 6'10 forward Braden Huff, and 7'1 center Massamba Diop.

Bennett is a perfectly capable PG at this level, but having him come off the bench makes this roster even more dangerous - while Holloman provides elite ball security, strong outside shooting, and more positional size.

It's no secret the Zags are after one of Dent or Lee, but Holloman would fit quite nicely into Gonzaga's starting lineup and would help make this team a national championship contender as they join the new-look Pac-12 in 2026-27.