Gonzaga's updated starting lineup and rotation after adding two transfers

Mark Few and the Gonzaga Bulldogs struck twice this week via the transfer portal, securing two fifth-year seniors who recently received eligibility thanks to lawsuits in Ohio and Georgia.

Point guard Javon Bennett (Dayton) and forward Chauncey Wiggins (Florida State) join a Gonzaga roster that had not made a move since the surprise departure of Mario Saint-Supery in mid-July. The pair dramatically changes the outlook for this Zag team, as both are currently projected to start in Spokane alongside another transfer, Massamba Diop, and a pair of returners in Davis Fogle and Braden Huff.

Gonzaga still has one open roster spot - even if the three players in eligibility limbo are cleared - so don't expect this updated roster to be the final one before the season gets underway in early November.

Here is a look at Gonzaga's projected starting lineup and rotation after the additions of Javon Bennett and Chauncey Wiggins:

Projected starting lineup

Center Massamba Diop

Feb 21, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils center Massamba Diop (35) | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Diop is still Gonzaga's anchor at the five, coming over after a phenomenal freshman season at Arizona State in the Big 12. An elite rim protector and low-post scorer, Diop forms an outstanding frontcourt with Braden Huff - a pairing made even stronger by the addition of outside shooters Wiggins and Bennett on the perimeter.

Forward Braden Huff

Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Braden Huff. | Photo by Myk Crawford

Huff and Diop remain among the most formidable frontcourts in college basketball, and now the addition of Wiggins further strengthens the size of this team - while adding some desperately needed floor spacing.

That's huge for Huff, giving him more room to operate on the block and in the short roll, where he is one of the most efficient scorers in the country.

Bennett and Wiggins make the case for Huff to earn All-America honors in his final season even stronger, while helping this team push for a deep run in March.

Forward Chauncey Wiggins

Mar 12, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Florida State Seminoles forward Chauncey Wiggins (7) | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wiggins is a 6'10 forward who drilled nearly 39% of his three-point attempts last year, and his high volume, highly efficient shooting should nab him a spot in Gonzaga's starting lineup - sliding Fogle down to the two and Harwell onto the bench.

Wiggins would give Gonzaga three starters standing 6'10 or taller, and his floor spacing, transition offense, and free-throw shooting make him a dream fit on this roster.

Guard Davis Fogle

Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Davis Fogle (4). | Photo by Myk Crawford

Fogle proved capable of playing multiple roles at Gonzaga as a freshman last year, and now it looks like he'll slide down to the two to make room for Wiggins at the three.

Fogle can also handle the ball a little, which could push him into point guard duty in certain lineups, giving this Gonzaga team an insane amount of length on the perimeter.

The 6'7 wing is still in line to be among the biggest breakout candidates in all of college basketball this upcoming season.

Guard Javon Bennett

Nov 28, 2025; Kissimmee, FL, USA; Dayton Flyers guard Javon Bennett (0) | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bennett is a 5'11 point guard who averaged 15.8 points at Dayton last year, shooting 34.7% on seven three-point attempts per game. As of now, he is pencilled in as Gonzaga's starting point guard, and his scoring ability, pesky defense, and outside shooting (he was 39% as a junior) make him a very good fit in Spokane.

Bench/rotation

Guard Isiah Harwell

Feb 21, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars guard Isiah Harwell (1) | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Harwell likely suffers the biggest loss in playing time following Gonzaga's transfer additions this week. The 6'6 wing was projected to start at the two, but assuming Wiggins adjusts well to his new team it wouldn't be a surprise at all to see him start at the three and Fogle slide down to the two - pushing Harwell into a sixth man role.

That was the plan for Harwell initially when the team still expected a starting backcourt of Mario Saint-Supery and Jack Kayil, and now it puts less pressure on the rising sophomore to contribute offensively - allowing him to be the team's go-to defensive stopper off the bench.

Wing Skylar Wicks*

Dec 1, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Saint Francis Red Flash guard Skylar Wicks (8) | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wicks is a 26-year-old wing who started playing college basketball in 2020, making his eligibility case a difficult one. Gonzaga's additions of both Bennett and Wiggins hurt his chances of earning regular playing time in Spokane if he ends up getting eligible, so at this point it's unclear if he'll end up on the roster or not in 2026-27.

Forward Izan Almansa*

Almansa is a 6'10 big man who last played for Real Madrid in Spain. His eligibility case is a complicated one, and while Wiggins is not that similar of a player, it is fair to wonder if Gonzaga landed the 6'10 forward in part because of concern regarding Almansa's eligibility.

If he is cleared, he'd still be the third big behind Huff and Diop, with Wiggins playing most of his minutes at the three.

Guard Nathan de Sousa*

de Sousa has yet to be cleared by the NCAA despite what appears to be a fairly clear case. The 23-year-old should have one year of eligibility remaining based on the NCAA's new 5-in-5 rules, but as of now, he is still in a holding pattern.

Meanwhile, Gonzaga added Bennett and is pursuing other point guards as well, which could impact the French guard's chances of playing in Spokane in 2026-27 - regardless of whether he gets cleared or not.

Guard Luca Foster

Foster is the highest-rated recruit in Gonzaga's 2026 class, a 4-star wing from Link Academy who brings high-level outside shooting to a roster that desperately needs it.

At 6'6 with a 6'9 wingspan, Foster is capable of playing either wing spot and should find his way onto the floor this season - even after the additions of shooters Bennett and Wiggins.

Forward Parker Jefferson

Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Parker Jefferson (32). | Photo by Myk Crawford

Jefferson joined the Zags last May after decommitting from Minnesota. The 6'9 forward ended up redshirting his first year in Spokane, and now looks to have a tougher path to playing time in year two thanks to the addition of Wiggins. Of course, if Almansa doesn't end up in Spokane, that opens up a lane for Jefferson to carve out a role as a backup power forward - and his year in the system should allow him to contribute right away.

Wing Juwan Ekanga-Ehawa

Ekanga-Ehawa is an 18-year-old, raw 6'6 prospect from France who doesn't project to fill a huge role for Gonzaga in year one - especially now that Wiggins is in the mix.

Still, the JL Bourg product oozes upside, and is a key player to watch for Gonzaga's future.

Center Sam Funches

Germantown Mavericks' Sam Funches (32) dunks the ball during the game against the Murrah Mustangs in Jackson, Miss., on Friday, Jan. 31, 2025. | Lauren Witte/Clarion Ledger/USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The addition of Wiggins further pushes freshman Sam Funches down the depth chart, although the recent 5-in-5 ruling effectively eliminates the appeal of redshirting, so it is likely the 7'0 big man will see the floor at times this upcoming season.

Wing Carter Nilson

Nilson joined the team earlier this summer, becoming the first legacy for Mark Few after Carter's dad - Mike Nilson - played for Few during the 1999-2000 season, even winning WCC Defensive Player of the Year honors.

He likely won't see much of the floor in year one, but should become a Zag fan favorite in the near future.

Guard Alonzo Metz

Metz walked onto the team last season and, as such, qualifies as a 'designated student-athlete', meaning he does not count against Gonzaga's 15-man roster limit. That's why the team would be able to add another player to the roster even if all three of Wicks, Almansa, and de Sousa get cleared.

Metz is a 5'11 guard from Miami who redshirted last year and figures to see some end-of-game minutes this season.

What's next?

Mar 22, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Donovan Dent (2) | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Gonzaga has one open roster spot even if Wicks, de Sousa, and Almansa are eligible, and it's widely expected to go to a point guard. Donovan Dent is the name most often connected to the Zags, and for good reason. The 6'3 guard is an elite facilitator who nearly transferred to Gonzaga last offseason before spending his fourth year at UCLA instead.

If not Dent, look for former Florida point guard Xaivian Lee to be a target, with other available names Gonzaga could pursue including Skyy Clark (UCLA), BJ Edwards (SMU), Lamar Washington (Georgia Tech), and Jason Edwards (Providence).