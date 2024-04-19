Dan Dickau on which West Coast Conference team can benefit the most through the transfer portal
Being active in the transfer portal has become an important part of roster building in college basketball.
That goes for most of the teams in the West Coast Conference, not just Gonzaga. Six of the 10 players on the all-conference first team in 2023-24 were transfers. Five of the top 10 scorers started their careers somewhere else.
The Bulldogs were arguably the winners of the portal last season after nabbing Graham Ike and Ryan Nembhard, two All-WCC players who spearheaded a run to the Sweet 16. But the 2024 offseason could see a different WCC team climb the league table behind some new additions.
Former Gonzaga All-American Dan Dickau shares how Steve Lavin could make a few splashes in the portal and get San Diego near the top of the standings next season, and much more, on a new Gonzaga Nation episode.
Watch the full episode on Gonzaga Nation's YouTube channel.
Produced by Christian Pedersen.