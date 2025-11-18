Davis Fogle has made the most of his minutes, can he squeeze into Gonzaga's rotation?
The Gonzaga Bulldogs boast one of the deepest rosters in all of college basketball, and one of the deepest teams ever in the Mark Few era.
Monday's blowout win over Southern Utah was a great example of that, with 13 different players getting into the scoring column and - for perhaps the first time ever - every player shooting 50% or greater from the field in the 72 point rout.
No one fully encapsulates Gonzaga's extraordinary depth better than Davis Fogle, a 6'7 freshman who came to GU as the sixth highest rated recruit in program history - only trailing Chet Holmgren, Jalen Suggs, Hunter Sallis, Nolan Hickman, and 2026 commit Luca Foster.
Jury is still out on Foster, obviously, but it is notable that all four of the other players played big roles right away as freshmen, with Holmgren and Suggs ending up as two of the program's three all-time one-and-done players.
Fogle, however, is not even a regular part of Gonzaga's rotation so far this season, having played 31 minutes across three of GU's five games, with nearly all of those minutes coming in the second half of contests the Zags were already winning by 20 or more points.
The native of Anacortes, WA has made the most of those minutes, scoring 30 points on 12-21 (57.1%) shooting, along with six rebounds, three assists, two steals, and a block. He's knocked down both his three point attempts and is 4-5 from the free throw line, and really shined on Monday night when he scored 19 points in just 15 minutes during Gonzaga's massive win over the Thunderbirds.
"Just taking advantage of every opportunity and then just learning," Fogle said after the game when discussing his opportunities. "I got a lot of older guys who [have] been in a lot of different situations and other schools; just learning from them every day, and then the staff. And then most important thing is staying confident. I know how much work I put in, so once I get in there, just make the most of it."
Fogle is no doubt a gifted scorer who attacks the rim relentlessly, but he has also displayed a knack for getting to his spots and hitting mid range jumpers and even stretching out to the three point line.
However, Fogle hasn't gotten opportunity to play within Gonzaga's system much this year, as his playing time largely overlaps with other non-rotation players and/or walk-ons - which typically results in more isolation basketball rather than running the offense through the paint.
That doesn't mean Fogle can't play within Gonzaga's system, just that he hasn't been put into situations to do so yet. If he keeps scoring at a highly efficient rate - even against weaker opponents - coach Few will eventually give him more opportunity as the year goes on.
Gonzaga's experience and depth on the wing is as good as it has ever been, and while Fogle may not get as many game reps as he appears to deserve - if he puts in the work to develop behind the scenes and learn from players like Tyon Grant-Foster, Jalen Warley, Adam Miller, and Steele Venters, both he and Gonzaga will be better for it.
Fogle's next chance to play will come on Monday, Nov. 24 at 6:30 PM PT when Gonzaga takes on No. 11 Alabama in Las Vegas as part of the Player's Era Festival. Gonzaga will then face Maryland 24 hours later, with a third game on either Wednesday or Thursday.