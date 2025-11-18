What Gonzaga players said after setting program record with emphatic win over Southern Utah
Gonzaga made the most of its final tune-up before heading down to Las Vegas for the Players Era Festival, trouncing Southern Utah in historic fashion Monday from the Kennel.
The Bulldogs (5-0) dictated both ends of the floor from start to finish, scoring the second-most points inside McCarthey Athletic Center since it opened in 2004 while setting a new program record for the widest margin of victory over a Division I opponent with a 122-50 win over the Thunderbirds (1-4).
Braden Huff led the charge offensively in a bounce-back game for the 6-foot-10 redshirt junior, finishing with a season-high 22 points on 11-of-13 shooting from the field.
Meanwhile, freshman guard Mario Saint-Supéry spearheaded another impressive defensive outing from Gonzaga, which forced a season-high 23 turnovers and held Southern Utah to just 18-of-61 (29.5%) shooting from the field. Saint-Supéry recorded six steals himself — one shy of tying the program's single-game record set by Derek Raivio in 2004 — on top of adding 16 points and seven assists in his first collegiate start.
After leading by as many as 32 points in the first half, the Zags' second unit kept the foot on the gas to close the game out on a high note. Freshman wing Davis Fogle shined with 19 points on 7-of-10 shooting in just 15 minutes of action, as Gonzaga's bench matched Southern Utah's total output with 50 points.
Fogle, Huff and Saint-Supéry broke down the historic night after the game.
Saint-Supéry on his activity on the defensive end
"Well, I didn't know I had that many steals, but I think it's not just me; it's teamwork. Because some of them, all the teammates, like they touch it and the ball ended up in my hands. And I think we were very active, and it was good."
Huff on his efficient night
"It feels good. Been missing some shots that I tend to make, but just staying confident. And, I mean, it says so much about this group; I feel like I haven't been playing my best, and we've been taking care of business, so it's a fun squad to play with. I'm just glad I got back on track tonight."
Fogle on making the most of his playing time
"Just taking advantage of every opportunity and then just learning. I got a lot of older guys who been in a lot of different situations and other schools; just learning from them every day, and then the staff. And then most important thing is staying confident. I know how much work I put in, so once I get in there, just make the most of it."
Huff on what Saint-Supéry and Fogle bring to the table
"I think all our freshmen, they don't play like freshmen; they play like they've been in college for four to five years. I think that's a really cool thing."
"[Saint-Supéry's] got a calming presence to him, which is a lot of fun. And he does it on both ends, which is really impressive. I mean, six steals tonight; I didn't even realize that, that's ridiculous. And then 16 [points] and seven assists. He does it all for us."
"And I mean, obviously Davis too; 15 minutes and 19 points, that's another very impressive stat line. For two freshmen to come out and do that, it's really cool."