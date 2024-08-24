Efeosa Oliogu, 4-star recruit in 2025 class, lists Gonzaga in final seven schools
Efeosa Oliogu, a four-star small forward in the 2025 class, listed Gonzaga in his final seven schools.
The 6-foot-6 Overtime Elite product is also considering Alabama, Arizona State, Maryland, Memphis, Oklahoma State and TCU, according to reports. Oligou has only taken an official visit with one of his finalists — Maryland — and does not have any additional visits scheduled.
Oliogu is the 82nd-ranked player in the 2025 class on 247Sports Composite and is a consensus four-star recruit across ESPN, Rivals and On3.com.
From Ontario, Canada, Oliogu played for the City Reapers in the Overtime Elite League this past season and averaged 8.7 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists in the regular season.
In June, Oliogu represented his home country at the FIBA U18 AmeriCup in Argentina. The Canadians went 4-2 and took home the bronze medal as Oliogu averaged 10.2 points, 4.2 assists and 2.3 rebounds. He also shot 45.5% from 3-point range (1.8 attempts per game) and snagged 1.2 steals per game. His best game of the tournament came in the bronze medal game against the Dominican Republic, in which Oliogu dropped 23 points, shot 9-of-11 from the field, made two 3-pointers and had seven assists in an 89-67 win.
Oliogu also played for Team Canada at the FIBA U16 Americas Championship in 2021, when he put up 12.2 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.5 steals per game. He scored 17 points in Canada's loss to the United States in the semifinals.
Oliogu led all scorers in the 2023 U17 division of the Under Armour circuit with 20.8 points per game, as he helped Canada Elite to the UAA Finals.
247Sports’ Crystal Ball predicts Oliogu will commit to Maryland. Rivals currently has Missouri as the frontrunner, while On3.com puts Providence in the lead.
It’s unclear when the top 15 small forward will make his college decision.
Mark Few and the Bulldogs remain in the mix for a handful of top-30 recruits in the 2025 class. Nik Khamenia, the No. 29-ranked recruit in the class out of Harvard-Westlake (California), listed Gonzaga in his final five schools earlier this week. Four days later, five-star point guard Kinston Flemings (No. 23) from Brennan High School (Texas) put the Zags in his final five as well.
The Bulldogs are also in the mix for five-star recruit Isiah Harwell, a 6-foot-6 guard from Wasatch Academy (Utah) who listed Gonzaga in his final four schools along with Texas, Cal and Houston. Harwell, who’s ranked No. 7 in the class, is expected to make his decision in September.
Five-star combo guard and top-10 recruit Jalen Haralson (La Lumiere, Indiana) has the Zags on his final list of nine schools.