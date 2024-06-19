What’s next for Isiah Harwell? Gonzaga remains in the mix for 5-star recruit
The months leading up to the 2024-25 college basketball season should reveal a lot about the Gonzaga Bulldogs' 2025 recruiting class.
At the end of June, four-star recruit Davis Fogle will be in Spokane during Hoopfest weekend. The 6-foot-7 guard from Anacortes, Washington, was the No. 1 ranked ranked recruit in the state before he transferred to Compass Prep in Arizona for his senior year.
Five-star combo guard and top 10 recruit Jalen Haralson (La Lumiere, Indiana) has the Zags on his final list of nine schools. The 6-foot-6 small forward told 247Sports that he thinks he’ll take an official visit to Spokane in the next couple of months.
Nik Khamenia, a four-star forward and top 30 recruit nationally, has been on multiple visits and was at Kraziness in the Kennel in October.
Mark Few and his coaching staff have laid the groundwork for potentially a star-studded freshmen class in 2025. That partly hinges on a decision from Isiah Harwell, the No. 7 ranked recruit and No. 1 shooting guard in the class. The Wasatch Academy (Utah) product will announce where he’s going to attend school between Gonzaga, Houston, Cal and Texas on Sept. 12.
“The high-level guys like he is, are gonna have tons of opportunities to kind of whittle [their decision] down,” former Gonzaga All-American Dan Dickau said of Harwell. “For me, it’s great [Gonzaga is in] the final four with some other good programs, so it’ll be interesting to see how that kind of settles down.”
Should Harwell, who's originally from Pocatello, Idaho, decide to stay closer to home and commit to Gonzaga, he'd likely join Braeden Smith, the reigning Patriot League Player of the Year who's redshirting next season, as well as Emmanuel Innocenti in the backcourt rotation for the 2025-26 campaign. Perhaps Harwell could play alongside both at the wing position standing at 6-foot-6. The combinations of lineups would be abundant with Harwell and Gonzaga's other 2025 recruiting targets.
“Very, very talented kid,” Dickau said of Harwell. “Very athletic, can shoot it at a fairly high level for a high school kid with all expectations that he’s got the mechanics and the opportunity to be a dynamic scorer at the next level.”
Harwell discussed his visit to Gonzaga on Feb. 24 when he attended a home game against Santa Clara at the McCarthey Athletic Center.
"I've seen all the great coaches and the great camaraderie throughout the team, and the environment is crazy," Harwell said. "Everything's been good. I like the town, the school is super chill. I like the vibes. Over the years, they've had a lot of big guards like Jalen Suggs, so I feel like I can come in and be like one of them."
Dickau shared his thoughts on Harwell’s recruitment, Gonzaga’s 2024-25 roster and much more on an episode of Gonzaga Nation.
