Emmanuel Innocenti's defensive activity could land him starting role for Gonzaga
Tyon Grant-Foster was not the only Gonzaga player who made his season debut on Monday in the team's exhibition victory over Western Oregon.
Emmanuel Innocenti, entering his second year in Spokane, did not play for Gonzaga against Northwest back on Oct. 19 while recovering from a hip injury sustained at Kraziness in the Kennel.
However, he was cleared in the middle of last week and not only played on Monday against the Wolves, but was in Gonzaga's starting lineup, replacing transfer guard Adam Miller.
Gonzaga is still tinkering with lineups and rotations, especially with Grant-Foster having his eligibility granted just one hour before Monday's game, but it would not be a surprise to see Innocenti in the starting five on Monday when the season begins officially against Texas Southern at The Kennel.
Coach Few, when asked about the team's depth — particularly on the wing brought up Innocenti's performance on Monday and how much his energy on defense really makes an impact for the entire team.
"What a difference it was having E [Innocenti] out there defensively tonight," Few said. "He can really really pressure the ball and move his feet, and he really activates us on the defensive end. [If] he brings that, [and] other guys bring what they're supposed to bring, we should be alright."
Innocenti started three of the 31 games he appeared in last year for Gonzaga, ultimately averaging 1.7 points, 1.9 rebounds, and 1.0 assists in 12.1 minutes per game. That hardly tells the full story, however, as Innocenti's elite on-ball defense was a major difference maker for Gonzaga all year long.
Innocenti was tasked with guarding the opposing team's best perimeter player whenever he was on the floor, including smaller quick-twitch guards like Pepperdine's Moe Odum and longer, more physical guards like San Francisco's Malik Thomas and WCC Player of the Year Augustas Marciulionis at Saint Mary's. It never seemed to matter much, as the 6'5 guard consistently used his elite footwork, toughness, and physicality to make life exceedingly difficult for whoever was in front of him.
The Italian native saw his role increase significantly in the final ten games of the regular season, when he averaged 21.8 minutes per night along with 3.7 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 1.5 assists. That included four points (2-3 shooting), four rebounds, two steals, and an assist in 28 minutes at Saint Mary's and seven points, four rebounds, two assists, and two steals at San Francisco.
On Monday against Western Oregon, Innocenti logged a little over 12 minutes and racked up six points on perfect 3-3 shooting, along with three steals, three assists, and two rebounds.
He had multiple defensive possessions resulting in a steal and an easy finish on the other end of the floor, and as long as he continues to make that a habit, he'll find his way onto the court plenty for coach Few and the Zags — even on a team littered with talent on the wing.