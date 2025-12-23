Gonzaga forward Braden Huff is college basketball's best scorer

If you were to ask 100 diehard fans who is the best scorer in college basketball, you'd likely get a handful of different answers - Cam Boozer at Duke, AJ Dybantsa at BYU, JT Toppin at Texas Tech, and Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Graham Ike, among others.

Not many would answer with Gonzaga's other big man, Braden Huff, but after his fifth straight game of 20+ points on Sunday against Oregon, he more than deserves to be in the mix.

In fact, according to EvanMiya.com - a popular college basketball analytics site - Huff leads the country in scoring volume, which predicts points scored per 100 possessions. Huff's scoring volume of 39.6 is top in the country, ahead of Malik Reneau (Miami), as well as Toppin, Boozer, and Ike, who round out the top five.

Huff is one of the most prolific scorers around the rim in the country, averaging 19.1 points per game with nearly all of his production coming from inside the arc. The 6'10 big man is shooting a ridiculous 71.3% on two-point attempts, and his 107 made two-pointers lead the NCAA.

Huff hasn't been as productive elsewhere, shooting 27.8% from three and 57.6% from the free throw line, but his touch around the rim and ability to hit his trademark 15-foot push shot make him a nightmare assignment for opposing defenses.

Braden Huff currently leads the country in Scoring Volume grade at https://t.co/cegyfz96ax, which predicts points scored per 100 possessions.



There's no one better at scoring in the country than Braden Huff. https://t.co/pr9e932euR pic.twitter.com/r2G8hBAmZ9 — Evan Miyakawa (@EvanMiya) December 22, 2025

Ike certainly draws the most attention from Gonzaga opponents, which is what has allowed Huff to thrive down around the basket. He's done a lot of his damage against weaker opponents, including a career-high 37 points on 16-18 shooting against Campbell last week, but that doesn't mean he shrinks against higher-level opponents - in fact, he's been critical in those matchups.

The Illinois native - who just won WCC Player of the Week for the second time this year - has scored 18 or more points in five of Gonzaga's eight matchups against power conference opponents. That includes 18 points on 9-12 shooting against Alabama, 20 points on 9-10 against Maryland, 21 points on 7-12 vs UCLA, and 20 points on 9-16 shooting Sunday against Oregon.

Ike was named to multiple preseason All-American lists, but if Gonzaga rolls through the WCC and ends up as a No. 1 or No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament, don't be surprised if Huff is the one earning major accolades for his scoring prowess in coach Mark Few's offense.

Next up for Gonzaga is a trip to Malibu to face Pepperdine on Sunday, Dec. 28 at 5:00 PM PT.

MORE GONZAGA NEWS & ANALYSIS