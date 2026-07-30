Five-star guard Jalen Davis sets date for official visit to Gonzaga

Mark Few and the Gonzaga Bulldogs have been heavily in pursuit of the top-ranked high school basketball player in the state of Washington - and it appears those efforts are paying off.

Jalen Davis, a 6'3 combo guard from Bremerton, WA, is taking an official visit to Spokane the weekend of Nov. 7, which reportedly lines up with what will likely be the team's first home game of the 2026-27 season - a matchup against the New Mexico State Aggies of Conference USA.

Davis, who is the No. 3-ranked combo guard and No. 1-ranked prospect in the state of Washington, set official visits at five different schools: Iowa, UCLA, Stanford, Ole Miss, and Gonzaga.

Davis will visit Iowa on Oct. 3 and UCLA on Oct. 16, while the visits to Stanford and Ole Miss do not have official dates but are both planned for September.

𝗦𝗢𝗨𝗥𝗖𝗘: Jalen Davis, a composite five-star recruit in the national 2027 class, will schedule five fall official visits.



Davis is one of the more consistently productive lethal shot makers in high school basketball.



𝐕𝐈𝐏 https://t.co/KPqSOoCxgN pic.twitter.com/X0FwEk4NEf — Brandon Jenkins (@BJenkins247) July 30, 2026

That gives Gonzaga the enviable position of not only having the last word with Davis among these five programs, but getting him on campus for a real basketball game - while everyone else will have to settle for either practice or an exhibition game.

Who is Jalen Davis?

Bremerton’s Jalen Davis takes a shot over Columbia River’s Joey Ianello during their state semifinal game in Yakima on Friday, March 6, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Davis has long been a high priority for Gonzaga, and it's not hard to see why. The 6'3 guard rocketed up the 2027 class rankings during a strong summer on the Adidas 3SSB circuit, leading all 17U with 23.9 points per game while shooting nearly 50% from the floor. He operated mostly off the ball but has proven more than capable of handling point guard duties as well, and his quick decision-making, off-ball movement, and screen navigation really shine for a player at his age.

While his three-point shot is still developing, Davis is great at getting to the free-throw line and has good instincts defensively, which helped lead to a whopping 3.3 steals per game this summer.

Gonzaga saw him multiple times this summer, including at the NBPA Top 100 camp in South Carolina and Section 7 in Arizona, where he dropped 30 points in the first half of a game against No. 4 recruit Adan Diggs.

A quick guard with scoring instincts like Davis, who can play on or off the ball, is an obvious fit in coach Few's system. Davis would instantly help Gonzaga push the pace in transition, while operating in the pick-and-roll and potentially as a secondary creator on the perimeter.

Alongside Dooney Johnson, Gonzaga's lone commit in the class as of now, Davis would help make up an incredibly bright future for this Zag program as they settle into the new Pac-12.

Iowa, UCLA, Ole Miss, and Stanford are all solid programs with a good recruiting history, but Gonzaga will get the final word with Davis in early November - and could secure one of the top in-state recruits in program history for the 2027 class.